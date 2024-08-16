Air Quality Control System Markets 2024-2029 by Technology (FGD, Electrostatic Precipitators, NOx Control Systems, Scrubber & Mercury Control Systems), Pollutant Type (Gas, Dust, Multi-Pollutant)

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Quality Control System Market by Technology (FGD, Electrostatic Precipitators, NOx Control Systems, Scrubber & Mercury Control Systems), Pollutant Type (Gas, Dust, Multi-Pollutant), Product Type, End User & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Air Quality Control Systems Market is projected to reach USD 150.7 billion by 2029 from an estimated USD 107.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7%

The report offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the AQCS market.

Advanced technologies such as catalytic converters, particulate filters, scrubbers, and emission control devices are increasingly being deployed in industries, power plants, vehicles, and other sources of emissions to minimize their environmental impact main drivers of the Air Quality Control System industry's expansion. These days, AQCS are more and more common in the Industrial market because of their increasing pressure to comply with emission standards, reduce their carbon footprint, and invest in cleaner technologies to address climate change and improve air quality. affordability, dependability, and adaptability.

The AQCS market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the AQCS market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), GE Vernova (US), GEA Group (Germany), Daikin (Japan), and Donalson (US).



Industrial segment is the largest segment of the Air Quality Control System market, by end user



Based on end user, the Air Quality Control System market has been split into two types: residential & Commercial, and Industrial. The increase in Industrial establishments, such as Power Generation, cement, metal processing, oil & gas, Food & Beverage, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, and others are driving growth in the AQCS market's Industrial segment. Industries are encouraged to invest in AQCS by government incentives and growing public awareness of environmental issues.



Flue Gas Desulphurization segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment based on Technology



Based on technology, the air quality control system market has been segmented into Flue Gas Desulphurization, NOx Control Systems, Mercury Control Systems, Electrostatic Precipitators, Fabric Filters, and Scrubbers . The AQCS market's Flue Gas Desulphurization segment is expanding at the fastest pace because it is in line with the changing energy landscapeas flue gas desulphurization (FGD) plant removes Sulphur oxides (SOX) from the flue gas before it is released into the atmosphere.

This reduces the impact on environment it works on a chemical reaction that occurs when the warm exhaust gases from the industries come in contact with limestone. This reaction removes 92% of the Sulphur dioxide from the flue gas and converts the limestone into calcium sulphate. The stringent regulations for emission of Sulphur oxides into the atmosphere have been promoting use of FGD technology.



Ambient is expected to be the fastest segment based on Product Type



The Ambient is the largest segment in the Air quality control system as it focuses on managing air quality in outdoor environments, including urban areas, industrial zones, and rural regions. Ambient air pollution stems from various sources such as vehicle emissions, industrial discharges, agricultural activities, and natural events like wildfires. Human activity such as burning fossil fuels (coal, natural gas, and oil), solid waste, trees, and other materials, as well as some chemical reactions can release large amounts of CO? into the air.

This indirect approach allows for wider market coverage, efficient distribution, and targeted customer support. The technical requirements of AQCS necessitate knowledgeable intermediaries, making the Ambient channel the preferred method for reaching a broad customer base and catering to specific industry needs.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Increasing investments in renewable energy sector and rising number of FGD Adoption attributed to government-led incentives and schemes. Growing demand for Industrial AQCS installations and distributed energy resources (DERs).

Product Development/ Innovation: The trends such as Catalytic Scrubbers, and Photo catalytic treatments.

Market Development: The global scenario of AQCS has developed due to a global shift towards sustainable energy solutions, increased adoption of less emission producing technology, technological advancements enhancing efficiency, and the growing demand for Clean Energy. These factors collectively propel innovation, creating a dynamic landscape for AQCS technologies to meet evolving energy demands.

Market Diversification: Market diversification in the AQCS market is a response to varied energy needs across industries and regions. As renewable energy adoption expands, diverse applications emerge, from Industrial installations to utility-scale projects. AQCS manufacturers diversify their product offerings to cater to the specific requirements of different sectors, fostering market growth and resilience.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), GE Vernova (US), GEA Group (Germany), Daikin (Japan), and Donalson (US) among others in the Air Quality Control System market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $107.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $150.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



