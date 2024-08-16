Preclinical Imaging Industry Research 2023-2029

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preclinical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends by Product Type (Optical Imaging, PET, SPECT, Optical Imaging Reagents, Contrast Agents, Nuclear Imaging Reagents), Application (Oncology, Neurology), End User (Pharmaceutical, Imaging Centers) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The preclinical imaging market is projected to reach USD 1.25 billion by 2029 from USD 946 million in 2024, at a CAGR 5.9%

The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total brain computer interface market. The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions.

The market growth is mainly driven by factors such as increasing market demand for new drug development and noninvasive small-animal imaging techniques, growing number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical researches, technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, and development of low-cost & affordable preclinical imaging systems.

In 2023, Asia Pacific was expected to register the highest growth for preclinical imaging market in the forecast period. Factors such as lower research costs, less stringent regulatory guidelines, and increased government funding for the development of the research and development sector in these countries are making the region attractive for preclinical research studies. Consequently, the clinical research outsourcing (CRO) industry is thriving in emerging countries like China and India.

Players adopted organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and expansions to increase their offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

The prominent players in this market are Bruker Corporation (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), MR Solutions (UK), Mediso Ltd. (UK), Trefoil Imaging (US), Fujifilm Visual Sonics (Canada), MILABS B.V. (Netherlands), Aspect Imaging Limited (US), Li-Cor Biosciences (US), ICONEUS (Paris), Advanced Molecular Vision (UK), IVIM Technology Corp. (South Korea), Cubresa, Inc. (Canada), Berthold Technologies GMBH & CO.KG (Germany), Sofie (US), Viewworks (Korea), AI4R (France), Kub Technologies (US), Medikor (US), and Miltenyi Biotech GmbH (Germany) .





Optical Imaging System accounted for the largest share of the market in the forecast period, by product type.



Based on product, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into imaging systems, reagents, and software. The imaging systems is further segmented into optical imaging, nuclear imaging, micro-MRI, micro-CT, micro-ultrasound, photoacoustic imaging, and magnetic particle imaging.

The optical imaging segment captured the largest market share, primarily due to its extensive application in small animal imaging and new drug discovery projects. Several factors have contributed to the growing adoption of optical preclinical imaging. Technological advancements in molecular imaging have significantly enhanced the field, offering researchers more sophisticated and precise imaging capabilities.



Oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the market in the forecast period, by application.



Based on application, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, immunology and inflammation, and other applications. Among the preclinical imaging applications, oncology holds the largest share. This can be due to several factors such as preclinical imaging enables researchers to track tumor progression and treatment response in the same animal over time. This is particularly valuable in oncology for assessing the effectiveness of new drugs and therapies.



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in the forecast period, by end user.



Based on end user, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic and research centers, imaging centers, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The demand for preclinical imaging in biotech companies has been steadily rising in recent years and is projected to continue growing. This increasing market demand in pharmaceutical and biotech companies is driven by the spread of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Preclinical imaging is essential for gaining a better understanding of pathogens and for aiding the development of new therapeutics and vaccines.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for noninvasive small-animal imaging techniques, growing number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical researches, and development of low-cost & affordable preclinical imaging systems), restraints (strict regulation, significant installation and operational cost), opportunities (expansion in emerging markets, and increasing demand for non-invasive techniques) and challenge (Technological and procedural limitations associated with standalone preclinical imaging systems)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the preclinical imaging market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of preclinical imaging solutions across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about solutions, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the preclinical imaging market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the preclinical imaging market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 591 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $946 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1259 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bruker Corporation

Revvity, Inc.

Optiscan Imaging Ltd.

Mediso Ltd.

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

MR Solutions

TriFoil Imaging

MILabs B.V.

Cubresa Inc.

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Advanced Molecular Vision, Inc.

SOFIE

Iconeus

Fujifilm VisualSonics, Inc.

LI-COR Biosciences, LLC

IVIM Technology Corp.

Kub Technologies

Medikors Inc.

Vieworks Co. Ltd.

AI4R

Analytik Jena GmbH + Co. KG

iThera Medical GmbH

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Hawkcell SAS

Miltenyi Biotec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3sljn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment