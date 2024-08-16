Digihost Announces Closing of US$4 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq / TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based blockchain technology and computer infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of its equity securities (the “Private Placement”). The Private Placement was for gross proceeds of US$4 million and consisted of the sale of 3,636,363 units of the Company (“Units”) at a purchase price of US$1.10 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one subordinate voting share of the Company (a “Share”) and one warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share. The Warrants have an exercise price of US$2.00 per Share and exercise period of three years from the issuance date.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company primarily for acquisitions related to infrastructure expansion and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to customary resale restrictions in the United States with no resale restrictions in Canada. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents in connection with the Private Placement.

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented technology company focused on the blockchain industry. The Company operates from three sites in the U.S. and, in addition to managing its own operations, provides hosting arrangements at its facilities.

