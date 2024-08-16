KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 16 August 2024 AT 1:15 PM EEST





Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Ahdekivi, Sakari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sakari Ahdekivi

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Kalmar Oyj

LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74662/7/8



____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000571054

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 25.08 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 25.08 EUR

Additional information:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900





About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com