KANZHUN LIMITED to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 28, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.



The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf5b5864661284aca82692d09288ae4fb

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

