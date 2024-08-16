Mayonnaise Global Market Report 2023-2030: Wellness Trends Drive Innovations in Low-fat and Organic Mayonnaise, Rising Demand for Gourmet and Specialty Flavors

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mayonnaise - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mayonnaise is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the mayonnaise market is driven by several factors, including advancements in food processing technology, an increase in consumer preference for premium and specialty condiments, and effective marketing strategies that resonate with evolving dietary trends. Technological innovations have allowed manufacturers to improve the shelf life and stability of mayonnaise, thereby enhancing its appeal as a non-perishable pantry staple suitable for various culinary uses. The expansion of gourmet food trends has seen a rise in demand for artisanal or craft mayonnaise varieties, which often feature exotic ingredients and unique flavor profiles.



These premium products frequently target a niche market segment that values authenticity and quality over cost. Furthermore, manufacturers are effectively leveraging digital marketing and social media platforms to promote mayonnaise's versatility and introduce new recipes and uses to consumers, stimulating demand.

Retail expansion and the availability of mayonnaise in convenient packaging formats, such as squeeze bottles and single-serving packets, have also contributed to its increased use in both home kitchens and the foodservice industry. Together, these dynamics ensure a robust growth trajectory for the mayonnaise market, reflecting its enduring popularity and adaptability to consumer preferences and industry trends.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Unflavored Mayonnaise segment, which is expected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.3%. The Flavored Mayonnaise segment is also set to grow at 2.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.9% CAGR to reach $2.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ajinomoto Co., Inc., American Garden, Del Monte Foods Private Limited, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Mayonnaise - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Health and Wellness Trends Drive Innovations in Low-fat and Organic Mayonnaise

Rising Demand for Gourmet and Specialty Flavors Expands Product Lines

Global Culinary Influences Enrich Mayonnaise Varieties and Usage

The Impact of Plant-based Diets on the Development of Vegan Mayonnaise

Consumer Demand for Clean Label Products Shapes Market Offerings

Growth in Fast Food and Casual Dining Boosts Usage of Mayonnaise as a Condiment

E-commerce Platforms Increasing Accessibility to Diverse Mayonnaise Products

Consumer Education on the Nutritional Aspects of Mayonnaise

Rise in Salad Consumption Spurs Use of Mayonnaise as a Flavorful Condiment

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 86 Featured)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

American Garden

Del Monte Foods Private Limited

Giraffe Foods Inc.

Gulf Food Products Co - HELLO

Kewpie Corporation

Kruger Foods

LUDA Foods

McCormick and Company, Inc.

Nestle SA

Original Foods Limited

Remia International

Tetra Pak International S.A. (Tetra Pak)

Unilever PLC

Veeba Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ikbkr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment