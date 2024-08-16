Military Land Vehicles Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Focus on Soldier Safety and Survivability Drives Innovations, Modernization of Armed Forces Drives Demand for Advanced Vehicles

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Land Vehicles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Land Vehicles is estimated at US$31.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$40.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the military land vehicles market is driven by several factors. Firstly, increasing defense budgets across various countries, particularly in response to rising geopolitical tensions and modernization programs, are significantly boosting the demand for advanced military land vehicles. Secondly, the rapid technological advancements in vehicle protection systems, autonomous driving technologies, and propulsion systems are propelling market growth. The need for versatility and adaptability in military operations is also encouraging the development and procurement of multi-role vehicles that can perform a variety of functions in different combat environments.



Additionally, collaborations between defense contractors and technology firms are accelerating innovations and bringing cutting-edge solutions to the market. The growing emphasis on asymmetric warfare and counter-terrorism operations further drives the need for highly mobile and well-protected land vehicles. Finally, government initiatives to replace aging vehicle fleets with modern, more capable units are sustaining long-term market growth, ensuring that armed forces are equipped with the latest technologies to meet current and future challenges.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Military Land Vehicles Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Military Land Vehicles Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Infantry Fighting Vehicles segment, which is expected to reach US$10.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Armored Personnel Carriers segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $8.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ashok Leyland Ltd., BAE Systems plc, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Military Land Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modernization of Armed Forces Drives Demand for Advanced Vehicles

Increasing Defense Budgets Spur Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Armor and Weaponry Strengthen Vehicle Capabilities

Rising Geopolitical Tensions Generate Demand for Military Vehicles

Integration of Autonomous and Unmanned Systems Enhances Operational Efficiency

Focus on Soldier Safety and Survivability Drives Innovations

Collaborative R&D Efforts Between Nations Accelerate Technological Advancements

Government Initiatives and Policies Propel Market Expansion

Cybersecurity Concerns Drive Development of Secure Communication Systems

Rapid Prototyping and 3D Printing Technologies Enhance Production Capabilities

Growing Demand for Armored Vehicles in Peacekeeping Missions Drives Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

Franz Achleitner Fahrzeugbau und Reifenzentrum GMBH

General Dynamics Corporation

Hyundai Rotem Co.

International Automated Systems, Inc.

Iveco Defence Vehicle

KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oshkosh Defence

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S.

Rheinmetall AG

Textron Systems

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnuwwt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment