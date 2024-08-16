Military Satellite Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Rising Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Surge in Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Satellite - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Satellite is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$20.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the military satellite market is driven by several factors. The increasing geopolitical tensions and the need for advanced defense capabilities are primary drivers, as nations seek to enhance their surveillance, communication, and navigation systems. Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are enabling more efficient data processing and analysis, improving the overall effectiveness of military satellites. The growing reliance on satellite-based systems for modern warfare, including drone operations and missile guidance, is also boosting the demand for military satellites.



Furthermore, the development of anti-satellite technologies and space-based weapons is prompting nations to invest in more resilient and sophisticated satellite systems to maintain strategic advantages. Lastly, the collaboration between military organizations and private aerospace companies is accelerating innovation and the deployment of next-generation military satellites, ensuring continued growth and technological advancement in this critical sector.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Military Satellite Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Military Satellite Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Propulsion Hardware & Propellant Component segment, which is expected to reach US$12.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Satellite Bus & Subsystems Component segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $4.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Airbus SE, BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Military Satellite - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RTX Corporation

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Viasat, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/calh9c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment