CoinW and Solana Superteam to Collaborate for Debut at Coinfest Asia 2024

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the much-anticipated Web3 event, Coinfest Asia, descends on Bali on August 22-23, the CoinW team will be transitioning from Tokyo, Japan, to Bali, Indonesia. This marks the second major Asian event the team has participated in the third quarter, following their involvement in the Ethereum ecosystem-based EDCON in Japan. This time, CoinW will partner with Solana Superteam to host two side events, where the new product - PropW will be unveiled.





Dubbed Asia's largest Web3 event, Coinfest Asia each year adopts a unique theme reflecting the latest developments in Web3 technology, aiming to provide an exceptional experience for attendees. Following the success of its second edition in 2023, which drew over 2,000 attendees from 52 countries, featured 80+ speakers from renowned companies, and saw participation from over 300 companies, this third edition promises a range of activities, including the ETH SEA Hackathon, designed to enhance developer skills in Web3 technology.

As part of their partnership, CoinW and Solana Superteam will make their debut at Coinfest Asia, just a month after releasing their partnership kickoff video. On August 22, 2024, the two will co-host an exclusive VIP after-party to connect with industry peers. The following morning, August 23, a brunch will be held by invitation. CoinW plans to leverage this opportunity to announce the launch oftheir new product, PropW, along with their new Franchisee program for regional partners.

Asia plays a pivotal role in driving the resurgence of the crypto market. According to CCData, since the end of last year, Korea has surpassed the US as the world's largest crypto trading country by volume. The recent Bitcoin breakthrough during Asian trading hours underscores the growing significance of retail trading volumes in Asia.

Reflecting on CoinW's Expedition Trek initiative , the first half of their journey has established a strong presence in the US and European markets, including participation in Consensus, Money2020, and Proof of Talk. However, as one of the world's pioneering cryptocurrency exchanges , CoinW has always retained its connection to Asia, where it first gained market recognition.



