Pharmacovigilance Market - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Increased Prevalence of ADRs to Drive Expansion

The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.54% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$11.688 billion in 2029 from US$5.798 billion in 2022.



The major driving factors of this market include rising drug consumption and drug development rates, rising rates of adverse drug reactions and drug toxicity, and an increasing tendency to outsource pharmacovigilance services. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), as a result of sedentary lifestyles, a lack of physical activity, changing lifestyle patterns, and poor diets, leading to increased drug consumption, indicating a high demand for drug monitoring and fuelling the market growth.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. About 85 % of these fatalities were caused by a heart attack or a stroke. Globally, an estimated 1.28 billion individuals aged 30-79 years have hypertension, with the majority(2/3rd) residing in low- and middle-income nations. Furthermore, diabetes is directly responsible for an anticipated 1.5 million fatalities in 2019.



On the other hand, factors such as high data security risk, a lack of global regulatory harmonization, and a lack of data standards for adverse event collection are expected to pose challenges to the global pharmacovigilance market.



Market Drivers:

An increased prevalence of ADRs is anticipated to drive the global pharmacovigilance market.



The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to grow due to the rise in Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs). Factors contributing to this growth include rising drug utilization, diverse patient populations, stringent regulatory requirements, drug safety concerns, advanced monitoring technologies, globalization of clinical trials, patient-centric approach, market expansion in developing regions, collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and pharmacovigilance service providers, and post-marketing surveillance activities. Regulatory authorities worldwide require robust pharmacovigilance activities to ensure drug safety, and advanced monitoring technologies like data analytics and artificial intelligence are enhancing the ability to detect and monitor ADRs more effectively.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6.7 percent of hospitalized patients experience a severe ADR, with a mortality rate of 0.32 percent. If these figures are assumed to be true, then there are about 2,216,000 severe ADRs in hospitalized patients per year, which results in over 106,000 deaths. If these statistics are assumed to be true, then ADRs are the fourth-largest cause of death, followed by pulmonary illness, diabetes, AIDS, pneumonia, accidents, and automobile accidents. Therefore, the rising global prevalence of ADRs will increase demand in the pharmacovigilance market.



Market Restraints:

Inconsistent reporting of adverse reactions could hinder the global pharmacovigilance market



Pharmacovigilance is concerned with drug quality, dosage mistakes, and adverse drug responses that influence the healthcare system by impacting a large patient population. An adverse reaction does not necessarily occur during a visit to the healthcare center. It may occur several hours after the medication has been administered. Patients failing to report adverse reactions leads to inconsistency in diagnosis and research, which can be life-threatening. Furthermore, administering medicines for extended periods to a large population might result in adverse reactions that have not previously been detected in scientific studies.



For instance, Fresenius Kabi USA recalled Dexmedetomidine HCL in 0.9 % Sodium Chloride Injection in 2020 owing to lidocaine cross-contamination, which could have resulted in a potentially fatal allergic reaction. In 2021, due to the presence of nitrosamine and N-nitroso-varenicline at or above the FDA's interim permissible consumption limit, Pfizer voluntarily recalled all batches of its Chantix 0.5 mg and 1 mg Tablets to the patient (consumer/user) level. Long-term use of N-nitroso-varenicline may be linked to elevated cancer risk in humans, although there is no immediate danger to individuals using this drug.



North America region is expected to grow significantly.



The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to be dominated by the North American region. The number of drug abuse and associated adverse drug reactions in the United States has increased significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ADRs account for an estimated one-third of all hospital adverse events and affect about 2 million hospital stays each year in inpatient settings. Increasing hospital stays from 1.7 to 4.6 days.



ADEs in outpatient settings account for about 3.5 million doctor visits each year, as well as an estimated 1 million emergency room visits and over 125,000 hospitalizations. The pharmacovigilance system in the United States is transitioning from a passive to a proactive role in the healthcare system as a result of the high costs of in-house pharmacovigilance operations being outsourced to contract research organizations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Cognizant

Sciformix (Covance)

IQVIA

APCER Life Sciences, Inc.

Navitas Life Sciences

BioClinica

Accenture

ArisGlobal

Capgemini

FMD K&L Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Clinical Trial Phase

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Service Provider

Contract Outsourcing

In-house

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

