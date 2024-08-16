U.S. Companion Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Major Players - Vetiquinol, Zoetis, Merck, Ceva Sante Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Elanco

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Companion Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), By Product (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Supplements), By Distribution Channel, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. companion animal health market was estimated at USD 20.7 billion in 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.93% from 2024 to 2030

The rising number of pet owners seeking better healthcare services, healthier quality foods, and high-end grooming and training services for their companion animals is a major driver for this market. According to theNational Pet Owners Survey, 90.5 million families in the U.S. own a pet, out of which 69.0 million own a dog. Moreover, high-income families amounted to approximately 60% of the total spending. In recent years, pet adoption has shown immense growth. This is primarily attributed to the fact that people are healthier and happier in the presence of pets, as found by the Human-Animal Bond Research Initiative Foundation (HABRI).







With the rising adoption of companion animals and growing concerns over their health, there comes a direct association with pet insurance. Presently, pet insurance accounts for a small segment in the insurance industry. The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market growth in the U.S. Key players such as Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Chewy, Elanco, MWI Animal Health, Covetrus, and PetIQ focused on expanding their telemedicine solutions into the market as governments relaxed governance to enable more flexible veterinary examinations during the coronavirus pandemic.



Approval of novel therapeutics and companion animal vaccines continues to present this market with lucrative growth opportunities. Ongoing trends for the adoption of e-commerce, pet insurance, veterinary telemedicine, point of care diagnostic testing, and digitalization of veterinary practices are further accelerated by the crisis of COVID-19.



Groundbreaking technological advances are rapidly transforming the pet health industry. These expansions are maximizing the potential for growth. Companies are taking strategic initiatives in pet health, such as the adoption of big data, wearable technologies to monitor pet health, and the inclusion of stem cell therapy. Moreover, established players are focusing on expanding their portfolios. For instance, Elanco acquired Bayer AG's animal health business unit in August 2019.



The U.S. captured a substantial share of the market. The share attained by this country is primarily a consequence of the presence of prominent market players undertaking extensive expansion strategies. Moreover, the increasing number of R&D investments initiated by the companies is one of the key potential growth factors presumed to be responsible for the sizeable share garnered by the U.S.



U.S. Companion Animal Health Market Report Highlights

Based on animal type, the dog segment held the dominant share in 2022 due to the increasing spending on pet care, specifically in developed regions

By product, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to gain popularity in the coming years owing to the growing demand to increase pet longevity and rising R&D activities

On the basis of distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period due to the increased convenience offered to pet owners

The veterinary hospitals and clinics end-use segment held the largest revenue share of over 80.0% in 2022 due to the growing demand for services such as clinical pathology, toxicology tests, and therapy

Vetiquinol S.A., Zoetis, Merck, Ceva Sante Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Elanco are some of the major market participants due to their product offerings and strong regional presence

Companies are adopting various strategies to gain competitive advantages, such as new product development, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and regional expansion

Companies Featured

Merck & Co., Inc.

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Zoetis

Virbac

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Mars Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Vetoquinol S.A.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Companion Animal Health Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of pet diseases

3.2.1.2. Growing uptake of pet insurance

3.2.1.3. Increase in pet population

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of treatment

3.3. U.S. Companion Animal Health Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Companion Animal Health Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Animal Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Companion Animal Health by Animal Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Dogs

4.4.2. Cats



Chapter 5. U.S. Companion Animal Health Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Companion Animal Health by Product Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Vaccines

5.4.2. Pharmaceuticals

5.4.2.1. Pharmaceuticals market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. OTC

5.4.2.3. Prescription

5.4.3. Supplements

5.4.4. Diagnostics



Chapter 6. U.S. Companion Animal Health Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Companion Animal Health by Distribution Channel Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Retail

6.4.2. E-commerce

6.4.3. Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacies

6.4.3.1. Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacies market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.3.2. Independent

6.4.3.3. Corporate



Chapter 7. U.S. Companion Animal Health Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. U.S. Companion Animal Health by End Use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

7.4.1. Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.2. Point-of-Care



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

