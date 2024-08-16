Interstellar Communication Holdings Announces Agreement with Alba Orbital to Launch icMercury Satellite via SpaceX

Miami, FL, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Interstellar Communication”), a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, today announced that it has signed a rideshare agreement with Alba Orbital, a global leader in PocketQube launch services, to launch its first icMercury PocketQube satellite via SpaceX in Q1 2025.



PocketQubes represent a revolutionary advancement in satellite technology, offering a compact and cost-effective solution for space research and exploration. Despite their small size of 5 cm x 5 cm x 5 cm per unit (‘P’), PocketQubes retain impressive capabilities, making them ideal for a wide range of scientific, commercial, and educational applications. By leveraging these compact satellites, organizations can access space more affordably and efficiently than ever before.

The 1.5P PocketQube satellite is scheduled to launch with Alba Orbital aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle in Q1 2025. This announcement marks a significant milestone for Interstellar Communication as it prepares to demonstrate icMercury service from space for the first time. With this mission, icMercury will showcase what users can access through the icMercury App via personal satellite service in the future.

"The Alba Orbital team is excited to welcome icMercury as our new rideshare customer," said Tom Walkinshaw, Founder and CEO of Alba Orbital. "This collaboration is a great example of how we’re enabling more innovative projects to reach orbit and creating new opportunities for exploration and discovery."

“In partnership with Alba Orbital, icMercury's upcoming satellite launch via SpaceX represents a pivotal step toward making space more accessible and eco-friendly,” said Lijie Zhu, Chair of Interstellar Communication Holdings. “As your personal messenger to space, icMercury connects people to the wonders of the cosmos.”

About Alba Orbital

Alba Orbital (UK, USA, Germany) is the world’s leading PocketQube company that has delivered 41 pico-satellites on-orbit to date. Alba is a vertically integrated NewSpace company ‘democratising access to space’, providing turnkey solutions from advanced pico-satellite platforms, low-cost launch opportunities, and ground station services. Alba has worked with over 30 customers across three continents, including prestigious clients such as Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University and TU Delft.

For more information visit www.albaorbital.com .

Contact: Caius Reza, caius.reza@albaorbital.com .

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., a Florida-registered company, is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings intends to provide an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

For more information, please visit www.icmercury.com .

Contact: info@icmercury.com

About icMercury

icMercury bridges the gap between human curiosity and interstellar exploration. Inspired by the dynamic Mercury planet, our platform brings the cosmos closer to everyone. With innovative PocketQube satellite technology, we make space exploration accessible, eco-friendly, and engaging for all. Our vision is to create a community where space enthusiasts, environmental experts, and everyday stargazers can connect, share, and thrive.

The management team will present at the Emerging Growth Conference at 11:25 am ET on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Register at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1674708&tp_key=7222943c7e&sti=interstellarcomms to attend and receive updates.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as other non-historical matters, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These can be identified by words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "predict," and similar terms. While Interstellar Communication Holdings believes these expectations are reasonable, they cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may differ due to various factors, including market conditions. Such statements reflect Interstellar Communication Holdings' current plans and beliefs as of the date made. Investors should not place undue reliance on them. Interstellar Communication Holdings is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.