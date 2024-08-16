Bitcoin Depot to Present at the 2024 Gateway Conference on September 5th, 2024

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, is confirmed to present at the 2024 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4th and 5th at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Bitcoin Depot is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. In addition to the presentation, Bitcoin Depot will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 8,000 kiosk locations as of July 1, 2024. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

