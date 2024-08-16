U.S. Medical Carts Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Solutions, Increasing Adoption of HER, Growing Adoption of Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Carts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Computer Workstations, Medication Carts), By Application (Medical Documentation, Medical Equipment), By Type, By End-use, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. medical carts market is anticipated to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030

Market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of EMR in hospitals, the rise in the volume of hospitals & urgent care centers, growing hospital admissions, surge in the geriatric population, and technological advancements. Moreover, the integration of telemedicine capabilities into medical carts is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.







An increasing trend of customization in medical carts has been witnessed due to changing user preferences. This factor directly impacts the design of medical carts. Manufacturers are constantly striving to address the different needs of end users in the medical care business as a result of this trend. One of the most prominent design trends is the use of traditional medical carts with customizable options.

With this customization, manufacturers can provide customers with options to build medical carts based on their needs while being cost-effective. It can be customized to carry proper equipment for all possible situations. These include cardiac response carts, emergency room carts, crash carts, and surgical support carts. The aforementioned factors are likely to augment market growth.



The growing geriatric population, highly susceptible to chronic diseases, is further expected to drive the demand for comfort medical carts designed to meet the unique needs of elderly patients and enhance their overall comfort and well-being. According to the U.S. Census Bureau 2023 statistics, the number of Americans aged 65 & older is anticipated to surge from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, and the 65-and-older age group's share of the total population is expected to rise from 17% to 23%.

Patients in these age brackets are vulnerable to multiple chronic conditions and necessitate greater patient safety & care. Several preexisting conditions commonly affect these people. In addition, ED setting contributes to changes in vision and hearing, declines in functional reserve, and cognitive impairment. These issues are resolved using comfort carts, driving the market growth.



U.S. Medical Carts Market Report Highlights

The computer workstations segment dominated the market with a share of 59.98% in 2023. Amongst, the powered segment dominated the market in terms of energy source, owing to need for continuous, reliable power supply to support critical medical applications and electronic health records.

The medication delivery segment dominated the market with a share of 29.81% in 2023, as these workstations streamline the process of medication administration. Key drivers include the need for accurate patient data access, improved workflow efficiency, and enhanced safety protocols in healthcare settings.

The emergency carts segment dominated the market with a share of 40.72% in 2023. This dominance is driven by the increasing number of emergency room visits and the emphasis on improving response times and patient outcomes during emergencies.

The hospital segment dominated the market with a share of 35.45% in 2023, owing to a wide range of medical specialties and complex patient cases, necessitating advanced technology solutions.

The physician offices/ clinics/office-based labs segment dominated the market with a share of 21.86% in 2023. The segment has witnessed considerable growth due to the increasing need for efficient electronic health record (EHR) management and patient data integration. These workstations enhance workflow efficiency and accuracy in clinical settings, supporting better patient outcomes and streamlined operations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $904.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2020 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Medical Carts Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (HER)

3.2.1.2. Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Solutions

3.2.1.3. Growing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions

3.2.1.4. Technological Advancements

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Investment and Maintenance Cost of U.S. Medical Carts

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. U.S. Medical Carts Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Medical Carts Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Medical Carts Market Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Medical Carts Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Computer Workstations

4.4.1. Computer Workstations Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Computer Workstations Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Energy Source, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.1. Powered

4.4.2.2. Non-powered

4.4.3. Computer Workstations Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Configuration, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.1. Mobile

4.4.3.2. Wall-mounted

4.4.3.2.1. Wall-mounted Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Medication Carts

4.6. Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets & Accessories



Chapter 5. U.S. Medical Carts Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Medical Carts Market Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Medical Carts Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Medical Documentation

5.5. Medical Equipment

5.6. Medication Delivery

5.7. Telehealth Workstation



Chapter 6. U.S. Medical Carts Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Medical Carts Market Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Medical Carts Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Anesthesia Carts

6.5. Emergency Carts

6.6. Procedure Carts



Chapter 7. U.S. Medical Carts Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Medical Carts Market Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Medical Carts Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospitals

7.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

7.6. Physician Offices/ Clinics/ Office Based Labs

7.7. Skilled Nursing Facilities



Chapter 8. U.S. Medical Carts Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. U.S. Medical Carts Market Movement Analysis

8.3. U.S. Medical Carts Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Med Surge Distribution

8.5. IT/ CDW/ VAR-Value Added Reseller



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.2. Key Company Profiles

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Service Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

