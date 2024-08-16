Seven Regan Zambri Long Attorneys Named to 2025 Best Lawyers in America® List

Washington, DC, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regan Zambri Long is pleased to announce that seven of their personal injury lawyers are listed in the 2025 edition of the Best Lawyers in America® guide.

The following attorneys were named to the 2025 Best Lawyers® list in the following practice areas:



Senior Partner Patrick M. Regan is listed under four practice areas: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

is listed under four practice areas: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs. Senior Partner Salvatore J. Zambri received honors for four practice areas: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

received honors for four practice areas: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs. Senior Partner Victor E. Long was listed for three practice areas: Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

was listed for three practice areas: Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs. Partner Jacqueline Colclough was named for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

was named for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Partner Paul J. Cornoni was listed for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

was listed for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Partner Christopher J. Regan received honors in three practice areas: Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

For the third consecutive year, Attorney Emily C. Lagan was named to the 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ list for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs. Ones to Watch™ is an honor given to attorneys early in their legal careers.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers in America® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. It has earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.

Lawyers in The Best Lawyers in America® guide are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to ensure they are in current practice and in good standing. To be considered, lawyers must have at least ten years of experience practicing law.

About Regan Zambri Long

Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long strives to provide their clients with the highest caliber legal representation. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. For more information, visit rhllaw.com.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Regan Zambri Long

Contact Person: Wendy Lindars

Phone:(202) 960-4667

Address: 1919 M St NW #600

City: Washington

State: DC

Postal Code: 20036

Country: U.S.

Website: https://rhllaw.com/

