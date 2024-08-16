France Condom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Ansell, LELO, One, Fair Squared, Trojan, Real Fit, Soft, Protex, GLYDE, Lifestyles Healthcare, and Suisse Norma

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Condom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (Latex, Non-latex), Product (Male Condoms, Female Condoms), Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France condom market size is anticipated to reach USD 353.18 million by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and efforts by government institutes to improve public health and create awareness regarding sexual health are expected to drive the growth in the France condom market. For instance, in December 2021, the France government announced free birth control for all women under the age of 25. Such initiatives are likely to help in increasing access to contraceptives and drive their demand.







The introduction of regulations to promote condom use, coupled with the launch of new & innovative products and awareness campaigns, are further expected to drive market growth. Various key companies in the country are also taking initiatives to introduce a variety of products & campaigns to promote safe sex. For instance, Saint Laurent, which is a French fashion brand, announced the launch of a range of luxury condoms with their signature designs. Such steps can help create awareness and encourage the use of condoms in the country.



France Condom Market Report Highlights

Based on material type, latex condoms held the largest revenue market share of 87.71% in 2023.The launch of new products and reimbursement initiatives in condoms in France are expected to boost the market for latex and non-latex condoms over the forecast period

Based on product, male condoms dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2023 due to factors such as open-mindedness regarding the use of male condoms as compared to female condoms and a diverse portfolio

The drug stores distribution channel segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The growth is attributed to factors such as easy access to drugstores

E-commerce is expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. Discrete delivery services and freedom to choose on e-commerce platforms are anticipated to fuel the segment's growth

In October 2023, ONE Condoms launched the graphene condom ONE Flex, claiming it was the world's first graphene condom

Companies Featured

Ansell Healthcare

LELO

One Condoms

Fair Squared

Trojan (Church & Dwight Co., Inc.)

REAL FIT (OKAMOTO)

SOFT

Protex (Sagami Rubber Industries Group)

GLYDE Health Pty. Ltd

Lifestyles Healthcare

Suisse Norma

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $203.75 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $353.18 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered France





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Material Type Outlook

2.2.2. Product Outlook

2.2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. France Condom Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. France Condom Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. France Condom Market: Material Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Material Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. France Condom Market by Material Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Latex

4.4.2. Non Latex



Chapter 5. France Condom Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. France Condom Market by Product Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Male Condoms

5.4.2. Female Condoms



Chapter 6. France Condom Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. France Condom Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Mass Merchandizers

6.4.2. Drug Stores

6.4.3. E-commerce



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Customers

7.3.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

