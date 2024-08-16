U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring FN HERSTAL, Hornady, Nammo, Northrop Grumman, Olin, Remington, Rosoboronexport, Sierra, Visa Outdoor, and Winchester

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Caliber (5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm), Product (Rimfire, Centerfire), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. small caliber ammunition market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030

The growing emphasis on self-defense, sports shooting, and hunting activities in the U.S. is a significant driver of the market growth. Government initiatives aimed at promoting firearm safety training, rifle practice, and personal safety awareness programs drive the demand for guns and, subsequently, small ammunition across the country.

The increasing awareness of personal safety and security among U.S. citizens has been a significant factor driving the market growth. With millions of people carrying firearms for personal protection, there is a continuous demand for small ammunition used in handguns and shotguns.







According to the Pew Research Center survey, around 72% of U.S. gun owners say protection is a significant reason for owning a firearm. This statistic underscores the importance of personal safety as a driving factor behind gun ownership in the U.S. The popularity of online sales channels for small-caliber ammunition is increasing due to factors like real-time inventory systems and fast shipping, which contribute to market growth.

Online sales channels allow customers to purchase ammunition from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to visit physical stores. This accessibility appeals to many consumers, including shooting enthusiasts, hunters, and individuals seeking personal protection.



U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report Highlights

Based on the caliber, the 5.56mm segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 77.8% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The segment dominance can be attributed to the product's use in military applications for commercial purposes and shooting sports

The centerfire product segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Its performance attributes, safety features, and durability support the segment's dominant position in the market

In October 2023, Olin Corporation acquired White Flyer Targets, a prominent provider of recreational targets for trap, skeet, and sporting clay shooting in North America. The acquisition enabled Olin to enhance its presence in the recreational shooting industry by merging White Flyer Targets with the Winchester Ammunition business

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.3. U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market: Caliber Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Caliber Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S Small Caliber Ammunition Market By Caliber Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. 5.56mm

4.4.2. 7.62mm

4.4.3. 9mm

4.4.4. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Small Caliber Ammunition Market By Product Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Rimfire

5.4.2. Centerfire



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2. Key customers

6.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

6.4. Company Profiles

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Financial performance

6.4.3. Product benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic initiatives

