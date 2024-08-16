U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Size & Trends Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 23.9%

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Intervention (Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals, Mind Healing), Distribution (Direct Sales, E-sales) by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. complementary and alternative medicine market size is anticipated to reach USD 124.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer has led many individuals to seek alternative treatment options beyond conventional medicine. As per the Diabetes Research Institute's National Diabetes Statistics Report 2022, diabetes is increasing at a fast rate in the U.S. Over 370 million individuals in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes, and more than 26.0 million people aged 65 or more registered prediabetes. CAM offers a variety of therapies and treatments that focus on improving overall well-being and quality of life, which appeals to individuals dealing with chronic health issues.







The rising application of the internet and social media for promoting and providing complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) services has bolstered the market. For instance, the Healing Company Ltd. offers energy healing techniques and remote healing therapies through teleconferencing or video calls. Various natural supplements and botanical products are easily accessible online to expand their market reach. Virtual reality and holographic technologies have shown promise in improving treatment methods and making them more widely available.



The increasing adoption of electronic methods is expected to enhance market growth by expanding the accessibility of various alternative treatments and supplements. Governments and regulatory bodies are making efforts to gather clinical evidence to support the incorporation of these techniques into mainstream medicine, aiming to boost the penetration rate of complementary and alternative medicine.



U.S. Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Report Highlights

Traditional alternative medicine/botanicals dominated the intervention segment with around 34.7% revenue share in 2023 owing to the increasing interest among consumers in natural and holistic approaches to healthcare

The mind healing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the growing mental illness including anxiety and depression among people due to daily life routines and the rising acceptance of mental health issues in society

The direct sales segment held the largest revenue share in 2023, attributed to the growing AI marketing applications with significant traction

The e-sales distribution channel is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

In October 2022, GI OnDemand partnered with Mindset Health and Trellus Health. Through these collaborations, GI OnDemand, a partnership between ACG and Gastro Girl, Inc., claimed to provide access to these resources for all members of GI OnDemand and the ACG across the nation including the U.S.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $124.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered United States





