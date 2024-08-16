India Car And Bike Care Products Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Focus on Cleaning Products, Polish, Wax, Wheel & Tire Cleaners, Glass Cleaners, Interior Cleaners, and Accessories

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Car And Bike Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Car Care Products, By Bike Cleaning Products, By Packaging Volume, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India car and bike care products market size is anticipated to reach USD 435.9 million by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7%

The market growth in India is directly proportional to the growth of the Indian automotive industry. Increasing penetration of electric cars and the development of autonomous cars are expected to drive the growth of the automotive industry, thereby boosting the demand for premium car & bike care products. In addition, rising demand for car-sharing services in urban cities is expected to drive automotive sales, thereby boosting the demand for car & bike care products to maintain the vehicle appearance.







India is witnessing significant growth in automotive production and sales. High investments in the country's manufacturing sector and favorable government policies for the industrial sector are expected to positively impact automotive production in the country, which is anticipated to propel the demand for car and bike care products over the forecast period.



The use of bike & car care products for the maintenance and repair of vehicles is gaining popularity on account of growing awareness regarding their advantages among end users. With increasing disposable income and spending power, several younger population groups are inclined to buy cars & bikes to maintain their lifestyle and status. This is expected to positively impact the demand for premium car care products over the forecast period.



The closing down of wholesale and retail shops turned users to online platforms, which offered a wider product. In India, this trend was significantly accelerated by the pandemic, as users stayed at home and had time and resources to invest in car & bike care. The change in consumer behavior during the pandemic has led to an increased demand for DIY products and the usage of e-commerce to purchase these products. For personal users focusing on DIY, e-commerce platforms became an easier alternative to understand the alternatives and make informed purchases depending upon their needs.



Recent years have seen an increase in interest and importance of aesthetics in automobiles, especially private vehicles. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic gave a boost to this interest as users stayed at home and had time and resources to make their vehicles aesthetically pleasing. The change in consumer behavior during the pandemic has led to an increased demand for DIY products and the usage of e-commerce for purchasing products. In addition, on account of the continuous growth of the automotive industry, the need for the repair and maintenance of vehicles is expected to rise. This, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for car & bike cleaning products over the forecast period.



India Car And Bike Care Products Market Report Highlights

Based on products, the car cleaning products segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a revenue share of 28.4%. Shampoo and detergent are frequently used to clean the metal surfaces of cars. These products safely remove dirt, grease, oil stains, and other contaminants from the vehicle. These products are cost-effective and commonly used, and therefore, are leading the market.

Based on packaging volume, the 501 - 999 ml segment contributed the largest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for 39.2% of the market in 2023, owing to its suitability for individuals and commercial use. This segment is driven by the rising demand for medium-sized car care products by individuals, small workshops, and independent repair shops.

Based on end use, the do-it-for-me (DIFM) segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a revenue share of 69.7%. This segment is anticipated to grow at a slower pace compared to the DIY segment owing to high service costs and limited product availability at professional service stores.

Based on product type, the bike cleaning products segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 61.1% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the coming years. This is owing to their wide use for removing contaminants and residues from the exterior surface of bikes.

The DIYM segment dominated the bike care products market in 2023 owing to the convenience and expertise offered by the DIYM specialists. These service providers handle routine maintenance tasks, such as chain cleaning & lubrication, bike washing, and polishing, using high-quality products.

Companies Featured

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Vista Auto Care

Wurth

Waxpol

Shell plc

Miracle

Auto Bros

Turtle Wax

ArmorAll

Sonax

Chemical Guys

Formula 1

Sheeba India Pvt. Ltd.

PROKLEAR

GreenZ Car Care

Niks

WaveX

3M

Abro

Motul

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $316.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $435.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook, 2023 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. India Car & Bike Care Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Consumer Buying Behavior Analysis

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Opportunities

3.5.4. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: India Car & Bike Care Products market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.7. Market Disruption Analysis



Chapter 4. India Car Care Products Market: Products Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Key Takeaways

4.2. Product movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. India car care products market by products, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Car Cleaning Products

4.3.2. Car Polish

4.3.3. Car Wax

4.3.4. Wheel & tire Cleaners

4.3.5. Glass Cleaners

4.3.6. Interior Cleaners

4.3.7. Accessories



Chapter 5. India Car Care Products Market: Packaging Volume Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Packaging Volume movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. India car care products market by Packaging Volume, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Less than 250 ml

5.3.2. 251 - 500 ml

5.3.3. 501 - 999 ml

5.3.4. 1 L - 5 L

5.3.5. Above 5 L



Chapter 6. India Car Care Products Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. End Use movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. India car care products market by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

6.3.2. Do-It-For-Me (DIFM)



Chapter 7. India Car Care Products Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Key Takeaways

7.2. Distribution Channel movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

7.3. India car care products market by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. E-commerce

7.3.2. Retail Chains

7.3.3. Car Detailing Stores



Chapter 8. India Bike Care Products Market: Products Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Key Takeaways

8.2. Product movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

8.3. India Bike care products market by products, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. Bike Cleaning Products

8.3.2. Bike Polish

8.3.3. Bike Chain Cleaners & Lubricants



Chapter 9. India Bike Care Products Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Key Takeaways

9.2. End Use movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

9.3. India Bike care products market by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

9.3.1. Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

9.3.2. Do-It-For-Me (DIFM)



Chapter 10. India Car & Bike Care Products Market Supplier Intelligence

10.1. Kraljic Matrix/Portfolio Analysis

10.2. Engagement Model

10.3. Negotiation Strategies

10.4. Sourcing Best Practices

10.5. Vendor Selection Criteria



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Key Players' Recent Developments & their Impact on the Industry

11.2. Company/Competition Categorization

11.3. Company Market Position Analysis

11.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

11.5. Strategy Mapping

11.6. Brand Positioning

11.6.1. Pricing strategy

11.6.2. Brand positioning

11.6.3. Applications

11.6.4. USP

11.7. Price Benchmarking (Packaging Volume)

11.8. Company Listings

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

