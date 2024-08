THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED BY THE COMPANY TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

NAV Update

The Board of Albion Crown VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, following a review of all valuations at 30 June 2024, the unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) of the Company as at 30 June 2024 was 32.20 pence per share (31 March 2024: 30.39 pence per share).

The Company announced a portfolio and NAV update on 2 July 2024 which had an uplift of 0.15 pence per share to the 31 March 2024 NAV. This announcement is a further uplift of 1.66 pence per share (5.4%) to this adjusted NAV.

The Company expects to publish its audited Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2024 in October 2024. The final audited NAV may differ from this unaudited NAV.

16 August 2024