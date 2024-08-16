Lab Automation Market Size to Surpass USD 13.05 Billion by 2032, Due to Rising Demand for Efficiency and Accuracy in Laboratory Operations | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lab Automation Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Lab Automation Market size was valued at US$ 7.31 Billion in 2023, and is anticipated to reach USD 13.05 Billion by 2032, upward at a CAGR of 6.65% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

AI and robotics fuel lab automation's growth in pursuit of efficiency and accuracy.

Lab automation technology is growing at an incredible pace because it can change a lab's operations. Robotics and other forms of automation are in high demand because scientific research is getting increasingly complex, requires much higher throughput than ever before, and data needs to be well structured. Labs offer a unique yet complementary solution amidst the transformation journey of automation from drug discovery to clinical diagnostics across sectors. Robots and other AI solutions are driving the automation of different laboratory procedures, minimizing human error with a shorter duration for the research lifecycle.

On the other hand, high implementation costs and insufficient skilled labor remain impediments to achieving scale. The evolution of automation systems has been present in the industry for decades, however, robotics and AI are the driving force behind the emergence of more sophisticated workflow-hailing solutions. Automation is becoming more accessible to labs, of any size, as user-friendly interfaces and novel solutions are implemented. This means that the choice of automation solutions is increasing, offering a wider range of options to meet diverse laboratory needs.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Hudson Robotics

Aurora Biomed Inc.

BMG LABTECH GmbH

Tecan Trading AG

Hamilton Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Other Players

Lab Automation Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023: US$ 7.31 Billion
Market Size by 2032: US$ 13.05 Billion
CAGR: 6.65% From 2024 to 2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032
Historical Data: 2020-2022
Key Regional Coverage: North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Balancing Benefits with Investment Challenges

Automation of the laboratory brings value in grasping operational simplification, precision boost, and even faster studies. Because of its capacity to process voluminous information, cut expenses, and enhance safety, it is a critical value in providing an edge in the marketplace. The problem though is that the setup costs tend to be high, and the systems require specialized IT skills, which can be prohibitive for a small laboratory.

Continuous Flow and Modular Systems Drive Growth in Clinical Chemistry

Continuous flow processes lead the market, driven by their efficiency in handling large sample volumes. Modular automation systems dominate the automation type segment due to their flexibility and customization options. Meanwhile, clinical chemistry analysis is the primary application area, benefiting from technological advancements and the increasing adoption of automated instruments.

Lab Automation Market Key Segmentation:

By Process

Continuous Flow By Workflow Sequential Processing Parallel Processing By Components Consumables Equipment

Discrete Processing By Method Centrifugal Discrete Processing Random Access Discrete Processing By Components Consumables Equipment By Workflow Dependent Analysis Independent Analysis



By Automation Type

Total Automation Systems By Steps Pre-analysis Centrifugation Sample Preparation Sample Sorting Transport Mechanisms Liquid Handling Sample Storage Sample Analysis

Modular Automation Systems By Steps Specimen Acquisition & Identification & Labelling Transport Mechanisms Sample Preparation Sample Loading & Aspiration Reagent Handling & Storage Sample Analysis & Measurements



By End User

Photometry & Fluorometry

Immunoassay Analysis

Electrolyte Analysis

Clinical Chemistry Analysis

Other end-user

Regional Dynamics

North America held a significant market share in 2023, growing with a CAGR of 35.9%. This dominance is largely due to the presence of a well-established healthcare framework and the significant need for automation systems in laboratories due to their speed, consistency, and precision. Increasing demand for integrated laboratory systems and government rules that promote research are further factors driving the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR rate of 8.6% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising number of small and middle-sized laboratories in the region, coupled with increasing investments by regional market leaders to introduce novel systems. Supportive government regulations for lab automation also play a crucial role in the region's market growth.

Recent Developments

Abbott Laboratories (2023): Launched the GLP Systems Track lab automation system in India, aiming to streamline diagnostic laboratory workflows.

(2023): Launched the GLP Systems Track lab automation system in India, aiming to streamline diagnostic laboratory workflows. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (2023): United with Roche Diagnostics to implement a total lab automation solution.

Recent Activities

Thermo Fisher Scientific continues to expand its product portfolio through acquisitions and new product launches, focusing on integrated solutions for various laboratory workflows.

continues to expand its product portfolio through acquisitions and new product launches, focusing on integrated solutions for various laboratory workflows. Danaher Corporation leverages its diverse business units to offer comprehensive automation solutions across different industries, such as diagnostics and life sciences.

leverages its diverse business units to offer comprehensive automation solutions across different industries, such as diagnostics and life sciences. Tecan Group introduces new automation platforms and software solutions to address the growing demand for high-throughput screening and sample management.

introduces new automation platforms and software solutions to address the growing demand for high-throughput screening and sample management. PerkinElmer expands its presence in the genomics and drug discovery markets through product launches and strategic partnerships.

Key Takeaways

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the lab automation market's growth trajectory and key drivers.

Learn about the latest advancements in robotics and AI and their impact on laboratory efficiency.

Explore the opportunities and challenges within different market segments, including continuous flow and modular automation systems.

Understand the regional dynamics shaping the market, with insights into the dominance of North America and the rapid growth in Asia-Pacific.

Discover the strategic importance of automation in accelerating research, improving accuracy, and enhancing safety in laboratory operations.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Lab Automation Market Segmentation, by Process

8. Lab Automation Market Segmentation, by Automation Type

9. Lab Automation Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

