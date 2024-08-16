TYSON 2.0 Strengthens Presence in Florida and Illinois with Leading Multistate Operator Verano

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYSON 2.0 , the brand led by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, announced its further expansion into Florida and Illinois with Verano (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), a leading multistate operator in the cannabis industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as TYSON 2.0 expands its footprint in Florida and Illinois, two of the most dynamic cannabis markets in the United States.



“We are thrilled to join forces with Verano, a leader in the cannabis industry,” said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. “This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional cannabis experiences to a wider audience. With Verano’s unparalleled industry knowledge and resources, we are in position to make a significant impact in Florida and Illinois.”

TYSON 2.0 stands out for its unique suite of high-quality products, inspired by Mike Tyson’s personal journey and commitment to excellence. TYSON 2.0 will leverage Verano’s extensive network and operational expertise to broaden its saturation of Florida and Illinois markets. Verano’s state-of-the-art cultivation facilities and well-established dispensaries – MÜV ™ (Florida) and Zen Leaf ™ (Illinois) – will play a crucial role in scaling TYSON 2.0’s impact, ensuring that cannabis enthusiasts in these key markets can access the premium products that define the brand. TYSON 2.0’s famous Mike Bites edibles are now available in both markets. Additionally, vape cartridges are currently available in Illinois with plans to launch in Florida later this year.

Verano founder and CEO George Archos echoed Tyson’s enthusiasm: “Partnering with TYSON 2.0 is a fantastic opportunity for Verano, and we are excited to support their expansion into Florida and Illinois. Together, we will elevate the cannabis experience for consumers in these key markets.”

“Our continued partnership with Verano marks a pivotal moment for TYSON 2.0 and our mission to elevate the cannabis experience for consumers across the nation,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo , parent company of TYSON 2.0. “By joining forces with a respected industry leader in Verano, we're not only expanding our presence in Florida and Illinois, we're also setting the stage for unprecedented growth and innovation for the TYSON 2.0 brand. We're excited about the potential this partnership holds and look forward to working closely with Verano to reach more consumers, introduce new products, and further establish TYSON 2.0 as a dominant force in cannabis markets across the U.S.”

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

About Verano Holdings

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club ™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 13 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

