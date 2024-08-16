Microcarrier Market Report 2024-2032 Featuring Manufacturing Specialists - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Danaher, Sartorius, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Corning, Lonza, Getinge and BD and Co

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microcarrier Market Report By Applicati, End User, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global microcarrier market will reach US$ 1.91 billion in 2022 to US$ 4. 07 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.87% from 2024 to 2032. Some of the factors which are driving the growth of this market are; cell culture technique improvements, growth in demand for cell culture derived vaccines, and rising investment being made in the biopharmaceuticals industry.







Microcarriers are small, bead or particle like structures onto which cells of importance for tissue adhesion and growth in bioreactors are firmly attached. These particles usually consist of dextran, glass, or polystyrene which foster cell growth in a micro-environment. In connection with the utility of microcarriers for cell cultures, it should be noted that these structures are used more and more actively in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries because they increase the productivity and efficiency of cell cultures.



Some of the uses of microcarriers include preparing vaccines where the need to support large cell growth that is required for viral replication is felt. Biologics such as, monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins are also produced with their help. In regenerative medicine, seeding and culture of cells on microcarriers is essential for the expansion of stem cells and other cell types used in tissue engineering or cell therapy. Their application in the areas of operation promotes mass production of cells that is vital in the advancement of health and Biotechnology.



Driving Forces for the Microcarrier Market

Advancements in Cell Culture Technology



Constant evolutions in cell culture technology have also greatly boosted the growth of the microcarrier market. New approaches to the bioreactors' design, the culture media, and modifications of the microcarrier surface improve the cell cultures in terms of efficiency and reproducibility. Such advances in technology help to improve the cell attachment, growth and rates of proliferation thus boosting production.

Moreover, there is progress in automation and those systems that control the process of cell culture, which makes the functioning of facilities more efficient, cuts the personnel expenses, and eliminates mistakes. These developments enhance the productivity and quality of cell-based products and facilitate scaling of cell culture, driving increased need for microcarriers in applications, such as in vaccines and biotherapeutic manufacturing and in regenerative medicine.



Increasing Demand for Cell-Based Vaccines



Increasing trends of infectious diseases and the requirement of cell-based vaccines, in turn, necessitating microcarrier growth, and stimulating the growth of the microcarrier market. Compared to the egg-based vaccine production methods, Production using cells eliminate the constraints that come with outbreaks for instance by being faster and more flexible. Microcarriers enables cultivation of adherent cells needed for virus production hence necessary in vaccines production.

The readiness for production increasing as response to the new emerging infectious diseases' strains is a very strong benefit therefore microcarriers become the key components of the modern vaccine production. Cultivated vaccines tend to refer higher yields and better uniformity, thus boosting the use of cell-based vaccines and, consequently, the market demand.



Expanding Applications in Regenerative Medicine and Cell Therapy



The microcarrier market is fueled by the emergent new industries of regenerative medicine and cell therapy. These medical disciplines require a vast number of stem cells and other adherent cell types for treatments that can restore or replace the lost or damaged tissues as well as cure several diseases. Microcarriers are suitable for the growth and differentiation of these cells and thus suitable for clinical advances.

The applicative growth of clinical trials and registration approvals of cell-based therapies also contributes significantly to the call for efficient and affordable cell culturing. Thus, as the regenerative medicine and cell therapy expand and move to the regular application, the specifically organized microcarriers can provide the base for the high-quality and high-volume cell generation.



Rising Investments in Biopharmaceutical Research and Development



Lifesciences and more specifically, escalating research and development in processes of Biopharmaceutical R & D is contributing tremendously to the enhanced growth of the microcarrier. In this regard, marketing growth is stimulated by biopharmaceutical companies that are always in search of new solutions to improve production. The constant emphasis on new and technologically progressive biotherapeutics &, better manufacturing processes ensure the continuous demand for microcarriers, thus paving the market's way.



Asia Pacific Microcarrier Market



Currently, the Asia Pacific microcarrier market is on the right Track due to the following reasons. Another factor that contributes to the growth in demand for microcarriers is the growth of the area's biopharmaceutical sector as well as a higher interest in investment in biotech and life sciences research. Areas such as China, Indian, and Japan specifically leading the pack due to the solid backing from their governments, and bullish policies in place for promoting the growth in biomanufacturing.

Also, higher incidences of chronic diseases and the desire for better treatment types such as cell-based vaccines, regenerative medicine act as another factor that boosts the growth of the global biological market. The accessibility of a robust workforce, economical manufacturing processes, and the setting up of several biotech centers also help to increase a rate of growth of the microcarrier market in the Asia Pacific region.



Microcarrier Company Analysis



The microcarrier industry leader are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Corning Inc, Lonza Group, Getinge and Becton, Dickinson and Company. These companies are generally recognized as specialists in the manufacturing of excellent microcarriers for use in cell culturing.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Development & Strategies, Revenue Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Eppendorf AG

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Lonza Group

Getinge

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Consumables - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Microcarrier Beads

Media & Reagents

Application - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Cell Therapy

Vaccine Manufacturing

Others

End User - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Market breakup of 25 Countries:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherland

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

