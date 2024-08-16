UPDATE ON UNITS - BiomX Inc. Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

In a release issued under the same headline yesterday by BiomX (NYSE American: PHGE), the third and fourth paragraphs have been updated to include information regarding adjustment of outstanding units following the reverse stock split

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline yesterday by BiomX (NYSE American: PHGE), the third and fourth paragraphs have been updated to include information regarding adjustment of outstanding units following the reverse stock split. The updated release follows.

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that it intends to effect a one-for-ten reverse split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of the Company’s common stock (the "Common Stock"). The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the existing symbol “PHGE” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on August 26, 2024. The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 09090D 301.



The Reverse Stock Split was previously approved by the Company’s stockholders at a special meeting held on July 9, 2024, with the final ratio determined by the Company’s Board of Directors on August 8, 2024. The Company plans to file a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect the Reverse Stock Split.

The 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split will automatically combine and convert ten current shares of the Common Stock into one issued and outstanding new share of Common Stock. Proportional adjustments also will be made to shares underlying outstanding equity awards, warrants and convertible preferred stock, and to the number of shares issued and issuable under the Company’s stock incentive plans and certain existing agreements. The Company’s outstanding units (the “Units”) will also undergo a one-for-ten reverse split. The Units will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the existing symbol “PHGE U” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on August 26, 2024. The new CUSIP number for the Units following the Reverse Stock Split will be 09090D 400. Each unit will continue to represent one share and one warrant exercisable for half a share. The Reverse Stock Split will not change the par value of the Common Stock nor the authorized number of shares of Common Stock, preferred stock or any series of preferred stock.

The Reverse Stock Split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage ownership interest in the Company’s equity, except for minor changes to the treatment of fractional shares as described below. After the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock will be reduced from approximately 178,958,447 to approximately 17,895,845, subject to adjustment to give effect to the treatment of any fractional shares that stockholders would have received in the Reverse Stock Split. No fractional shares of Common Stock or Units will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders of the Company who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares or Units, because they hold a number of shares or Units, as applicable, not evenly divisible by the Reverse Stock Split ratio will be automatically entitled to receive an additional fraction of a share of the Common Stock or Unit, as applicable, to round up to the next whole share. Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company transfer agent, will send instructions to stockholders of record who hold stock certificates regarding the exchange of certificates for Common Stock. Stockholders who hold their shares of Common Stock in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts or “street name” are not required to take any action to effect the exchange of their shares of Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split. Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company may be reached for questions at (800) 509-5586.

