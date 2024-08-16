ProVen VCT plc

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

16 August 2024

The Company announces that it has on 16 August 2024 allotted 1,238,648 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.75p per Ordinary Share paid on 16 August 2024.

The shares were issued at 63.85p per share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividend of 1.75p paid on 16 August 2024).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application is being made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities respectively. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the shares will commence on or around 30 August 2024.

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 269,816,690, which is also the total number of voting rights.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End