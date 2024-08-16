Virtual Private Network (VPN) Business Report 2023-2030 - Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) is estimated at US$50.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$137.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the VPN market is driven by several factors, including heightened public awareness of cybersecurity threats, stringent data protection regulations, and the widespread increase in remote work arrangements. The rising prevalence of cyber threats and growing concerns over digital privacy have led consumers and businesses alike to seek out VPN services. Legislative and regulatory changes such as the GDPR in Europe and similar regulations globally have compelled both corporate and individual users to adopt VPN services to ensure compliance and protect data privacy.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work models, necessitating secure access to corporate networks from remote locations and thereby boosting the demand for VPNs. The increasing penetration of internet and mobile device usage in emerging markets also contributes to growth, as new users seek ways to secure their online activities.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Multiprotocol Label Switching VPN segment, which is expected to reach US$67.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.3%. The Cloud VPN segment is also set to grow at 17.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $19.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.7% CAGR to reach $21.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AT&T, Inc., BT GROUP PLC, Barracuda Networks, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 688 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $50.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $137.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Types of VPNs

Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook

The Importance of VPNs

Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market

MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market

Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share

Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %)

Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment

BFSI: The Major End Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

The Future of VPN Technology

Competition

Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike

VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview

Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender

Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry

Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type

Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks

Notable Future Trends in Enterprise VPNs

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks

Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Changing Work Cultures Accelerate VPN Adoption

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 through 2023

VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms

Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Security Issues Concerning BYOD Adoption in Businesses Drive VPN Adoption: % of Businesses Citing an Issue as a Security Concern

Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption

Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN Usage: % of VPN Users Citing the Reason for Using VPN Services

Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025

% of VPN Users Frequently Accessing TV Streaming Services by Service

VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers

Rise in Remote/Online Education Raises Concerns over Security and Privacy, Benefiting VPNs

Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 & 2027

A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions

Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market

Smartphone VPN: Providing Secure & Reliable Internet Connectivity for Smartphones

Rising Smartphone Usage Enhances Need for Secure Access to Online Services: Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021

Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions

Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers

Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption

OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment

Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector

Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs

Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise

Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities

VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool

How VPN Helps in Protecting Online Privacy

Key Security and Performance Challenges of VPNs

Common Problems and Vulnerabilities Related to Deployment of VPN Services

VPNs May Fall Short in Protecting Against Current Sophisticated Cyberattacks

Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 155 Featured)

AT&T, Inc.

BT GROUP PLC

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Array Networks, Inc.

Aloha Mobile Limited

ActMobile Networks, Inc.

Astrill Systems Corporation

Avast Software Sro

Acens Technologies SLU

Acevpn

CactusVPN Ltd.

Antenna Hungaria

Alhambra Systems, S.A.

Anticlockwise Pty Limited

