Virtual Private Network (VPN) Business Report 2023-2030 - Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) is estimated at US$50.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$137.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the VPN market is driven by several factors, including heightened public awareness of cybersecurity threats, stringent data protection regulations, and the widespread increase in remote work arrangements. The rising prevalence of cyber threats and growing concerns over digital privacy have led consumers and businesses alike to seek out VPN services. Legislative and regulatory changes such as the GDPR in Europe and similar regulations globally have compelled both corporate and individual users to adopt VPN services to ensure compliance and protect data privacy.
Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work models, necessitating secure access to corporate networks from remote locations and thereby boosting the demand for VPNs. The increasing penetration of internet and mobile device usage in emerging markets also contributes to growth, as new users seek ways to secure their online activities.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Multiprotocol Label Switching VPN segment, which is expected to reach US$67.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.3%. The Cloud VPN segment is also set to grow at 17.2% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $19.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.7% CAGR to reach $21.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AT&T, Inc., BT GROUP PLC, Barracuda Networks, Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|688
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$50.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$137.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)
- Types of VPNs
- Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook
- The Importance of VPNs
- Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market
- MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market
- Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share
- Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %)
- Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment
- BFSI: The Major End Use Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- The Future of VPN Technology
- Competition
- Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike
- VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview
- Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender
- Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group
- Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs
- Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry
- Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type
- Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks
- Notable Future Trends in Enterprise VPNs
- Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks
- Percentage Penetration Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region
- Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region
- Digital Transformation of Businesses and Changing Work Cultures Accelerate VPN Adoption
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 through 2023
- VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms
- Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
- Security Issues Concerning BYOD Adoption in Businesses Drive VPN Adoption: % of Businesses Citing an Issue as a Security Concern
- Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption
- Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN Usage: % of VPN Users Citing the Reason for Using VPN Services
- Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025
- % of VPN Users Frequently Accessing TV Streaming Services by Service
- VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers
- Rise in Remote/Online Education Raises Concerns over Security and Privacy, Benefiting VPNs
- Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 & 2027
- A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions
- Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market
- Smartphone VPN: Providing Secure & Reliable Internet Connectivity for Smartphones
- Rising Smartphone Usage Enhances Need for Secure Access to Online Services: Penetration Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate
- Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions
- Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers
- Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption
- OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment
- Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector
- Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs
- Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise
- Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities
- VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool
- How VPN Helps in Protecting Online Privacy
- Key Security and Performance Challenges of VPNs
- Common Problems and Vulnerabilities Related to Deployment of VPN Services
- VPNs May Fall Short in Protecting Against Current Sophisticated Cyberattacks
- Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 155 Featured)
- AT&T, Inc.
- BT GROUP PLC
- Barracuda Networks, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Array Networks, Inc.
- Aloha Mobile Limited
- ActMobile Networks, Inc.
- Astrill Systems Corporation
- Avast Software Sro
- Acens Technologies SLU
- Acevpn
- CactusVPN Ltd.
- Antenna Hungaria
- Alhambra Systems, S.A.
- Anticlockwise Pty Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11zw0r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment