Dental Laboratories Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Smart and Automated Workflows Promise New Opportunities, Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Laboratories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dental Laboratories is estimated at US$34.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$49.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the dental laboratories market is driven by several factors. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are major drivers, as more people seek dental restorations and aesthetic enhancements. The aging population, with its higher incidence of tooth loss and oral health issues, further fuels demand for dental prosthetics. Technological advancements in digital dentistry and materials science have enhanced the capabilities and efficiency of dental laboratories, enabling them to meet the growing demand for high-quality dental restorations.



Additionally, the expanding awareness of oral health and the importance of preventive care contribute to the market's growth, as regular dental check-ups and treatments drive the need for lab-fabricated restorations. The rise in dental tourism and the increasing number of dental practitioners globally also support market expansion. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic growth and evolving importance of dental laboratories in the dental healthcare ecosystem.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Systems & Parts segment, which is expected to reach US$20.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Dental Radiology Equipment segment is also set to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $5.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Dental Laboratories Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, A Plus Dental Laboratory, ADL Dental Laboratories, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 577 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $34.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Teledentistry Makes Huge Gains

An Introduction to Dental Laboratories

Manufacture of Dental Solutions at Laboratories

Conventional Vs. Modern Restoration Process

Global Market Outlook

Dental Restorations & Implants Drive Lab Revenues

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Dental Laboratories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dental Industry Trends to Influence Demand Dynamics in Dental Labs Market

Pandemic Drives Shift towards Digital Dentistry

Digital Dental Technologies Witness a Robust Growth

Rapid Pace of Digitization Transforms Dental Laboratories

Smart and Automated Workflows Promise New Opportunities for Dental Labs

Simplify Dentist's Workflow through Digital Dentistry Labs

Managing Talent Pipelines in Future Digital Dental Laboratories

Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Growing Use of CAD/CAM in Dental Labs

3D Printing Rapidly Becoming an Essential Technology for Dental Labs

Overcoming Challenges with Additive Manufacturing

3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations

Dental Labs Support Operations of Dental Practices

Despite Shift Towards Digital Dentistry, Skilled Lab Technicians to Stay in Demand

Focus of Material Advances on Bridging Gap between Natural & Artificial Teeth

Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Presents Opportunities for Dental Labs

Restorative Dentistry Boosts Prospects for Dental Labs

All-Ceramic Restorations Benefit from the Trend Favoring Monolithic Restorations

Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor

Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight

Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing

Surge in Dental Implant Procedures Support Dental Labs

Small Laboratories Survive Amidst Stiff Competition from Large Labs

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Outsourcing - A Strategy to Deal with Skills Shortage

Manufacturing OS Helps Dental Labs to Increase Productivity and Reduce Costs

How Important is Quality Assurance for Dental Labs

Chairside Fabrication - Not a Near-term Threat

Macro Factors Influencing Dental Labs Industry

Demographic Factors & Spending on Oral Care

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry

Challenges Confronting Dental Laboratories

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 207 Featured)

3M Company

A Plus Dental Laboratory

ADL Dental Laboratories

Align Technology, Inc.

Asteto Dent Labs

Dentsply Sirona

Elysee Dental Solutions BV

Flemming Dental GmbH

Glidewell Laboratories

Institut Straumann AG

Iverson Dental Laboratories

Knight Dental Design

MicroDental Laboratories Inc.

Modern Dental Laboratory USA

National Dentex Corporation

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Patriot Dental Laboratory

Shofu, Inc.

Southern Craft Dental Laboratory, Inc.

Swift Dental Group

Utah Valley Dental Lab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nc9wy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment