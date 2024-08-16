Large Caliber Ammunition Strategic Report 2023-2030 with Focus on 40+ Select Players Including BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, RUAG, SAAB, General Dynamics, Denel Land Systems, & Nexter

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Caliber Ammunition - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Large Caliber Ammunition is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report highlights significant growth in the Tank Application segment, which is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9%. The Rocket-Propelled Grenade Application segment is also expected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR over the next seven years. The U.S. market is estimated at $2.5 billion in 2023, while China's market is forecasted to grow at a 3.6% CAGR, reaching $1.9 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, also show promising growth trends.

The report offers comprehensive market data, providing independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in USD from 2023 to 2030. It includes detailed regional insights, covering major markets across the globe. Additionally, the report features company profiles of major players such as BAE Systems PLC, Denel Land Systems, and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Large Caliber Ammunition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 42 Featured)

BAE Systems PLC

Denel Land Systems - a Division of Denel (SOC) Ltd.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.

Imi Systems Ltd.

MaxamCorp Holding SL

Nammo AS

Nexter Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall Ag

RUAG AG

SAAB AB

