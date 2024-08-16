Corporate and Finance Partner Ellen G. Dorsten Joins Law Firm Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP recently announced that Ellen G. Dorsten has joined the law firm's Corporate and Finance practice group as a partner. Dorsten will work from the firm's Columbus, Ohio, office and assist clients with their commercial lending needs across the U.S. and globally.

An experienced corporate finance attorney, Dorsten has led complex, innovative engagements across diverse sectors ranging from fintech and telecommunications to hospitality and apparel. She has experience with a variety of capital arrangements and transaction structures including cross-border facilities, acquisition and project financings, workouts and restructurings, private placement offerings, structured finance, and securitizations.

Dorsten has handled substantial financing matters for regional, super-regional, and national banks as well as non-bank and direct lenders, public companies, and private equity sponsors in transactions totaling over $15.0 billion.

Prior to joining Calfee, Dorsten was a financial markets attorney with an international law firm and held in-house counsel roles at a multinational bank and a venture-backed financial technology start-up.

Dorsten earned her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and graduated summa cum laude from The Ohio State University with a B.A. in Political Science.

"I’m thrilled to be joining a stellar team of attorneys at Calfee with decades of experience in commercial lending, and I look forward to providing our clients market-leading representation in their financing transactions," Dorsten stated.

With 45+ dedicated attorneys, Calfee’s Corporate and Finance practice group is one of the largest and most prolific in Ohio, handling a significant number of complex and sophisticated business and financial transactions for clients across the country and globally.

“Ellen is a phenomenal addition to our Finance practice, and we could not be more excited to have her as part of the Calfee team. Her vast experience and excellent client service will allow us to even better service our Corporate and Financial institution clients,” stated Ann Z. Seger, partner and vice chair of Calfee's Corporate and Finance group.

Calfee’s commercial lending attorneys represent clients in all aspects of domestic and international transactions, financings, and debt structures. They counsel financial institutions and borrowers in analyzing, structuring, documenting, and negotiating all aspects of finance in private, public, syndicated, international, and governmental settings. Calfee lawyers also assist companies in developing and structuring the commercial aspects of domestic and international business relationships including development projects, sales, distribution arrangements, and multinational ventures.

“We are thrilled to have Ellen join our strong team of Corporate lawyers in Calfee’s Columbus office. Ellen brings a somewhat unique perspective, having worked at a multinational law firm as well as in-house legal counsel on the business side. As one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S., Central Ohio’s business and financial sectors are booming, and Ellen’s expertise will be invaluable to both corporate and banking clients looking for experienced and practical corporate finance legal counsel," stated Leah Pappas Porner, partner-in-charge of Calfee’s Columbus office and chair of the firm’s Government Relations and Legislation practice.

About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with 160 attorneys and professionals and five offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest, nationally and globally in the areas of Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Investment Management Law, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. Calfee has been recognized as a leading law firm by the Chambers USA 2024 Legal Guide in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment, Government Relations: State & Local, Insurance: Policyholder, Intellectual Property, Investment Funds: Regulatory & Compliance, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, and Real Estate Law and by Chambers High Net Worth 2024 Guide in Private Wealth Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com.

Attachment