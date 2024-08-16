Nihar Gala Pioneers Advanced Healthcare Solutions at Alpha Care Medical: Comprehensive Annual Wellness Visits Now Available

MILLSBORO, Del., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the visionary leadership of Nihar Gala, Alpha Care Medical is setting a new standard in patient-centric healthcare by introducing a specialized Annual Wellness Visit service. This new offering is part of Alpha Care Medical’s continued commitment to enhancing the well-being of its diverse patient population across its four Delaware locations: Millsboro, Harrington, Dover, and Seaford.



The Annual Wellness Visit is designed to provide patients with a comprehensive review of their health, allowing for early detection and prevention of potential health issues. This service includes a thorough evaluation of the patient’s medical history, a physical examination, and a discussion about personalized health strategies aimed at preventing diseases and promoting overall wellness.

Key Features of the Annual Wellness Visit:

Personalized Health Assessments: Tailored evaluations based on the patient's age, gender, and specific health concerns.

Preventive Screenings: Access to necessary screenings that align with the latest medical guidelines to identify health risks before they become serious problems.

Customized Wellness Plans: Development of individualized wellness plans that include diet, exercise, and lifestyle recommendations, supported by Alpha Care Medical's expert team.

Medication Review: A comprehensive review of current medications to ensure they are effective and necessary.

Coordination of Care: Integration with other healthcare services offered by Nihar Gala at Alpha Care Medical, such as addiction medicine, pain management, and the newly introduced compounded semaglutide treatment for weight loss.



Nihar Gala’s introduction of the Annual Wellness Visit at Alpha Care Medical is a significant step forward in our mission to provide holistic and preventative care. This service is designed to empower our patients by giving them the tools and knowledge they need to take charge of their health, thereby improving their quality of life.

The addition of the Annual Wellness Visit service underscores Nihar Gala’s proactive approach to healthcare, focusing not just on treating illnesses but also on maintaining long-term health through preventive measures. This initiative complements Alpha Care Medical’s existing services, providing a well-rounded approach to patient care.

As Alpha Care Medical continues to innovate, the Annual Wellness Visit is poised to become a cornerstone of the practice’s commitment to exceptional patient care. Patients are encouraged to schedule their Annual Wellness Visit to take full advantage of the comprehensive services offered.

For more information about the Annual Wellness Visit and other services available at Alpha Care Medical, please visit the Alpha Care Medical website or contact one of our Delaware locations.

