Exhale is Democratizing Home Maintenance & Repair Services with its Unmatched Trust and Peace of Mind for Homeowners

Raleigh, North Carolina, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People’s most valuable asset is often their home, and most fail to maintain it while living there as they lack the time, experience, or a trusted partner to assist with everything. It is a known fact that under-maintained homes become more expensive over time.

In a world where home maintenance and repair is often a fragmented and stressful experience, Matt Sheehan is flipping the script with Exhale, a company that promises to be the one-stop solution for all home service needs. From the outset, Exhale breaks the mold with its innovative subscription-based model that aggregates home maintenance services under a single, responsive brand. The mission is simple yet ambitious: to turn homes into havens, create an inspiring place to work, and serve the community, all while revolutionizing an industry ripe for disruption.

Founded in 2020, Exhale is a unique tech-enabled and trusted expert for homeowners in need of property management solutions. Their model centers on a monthly membership fee that provides homeowners with a dedicated Home Manager - someone who knows their house inside out and acts as a single point of contact for all maintenance needs. The company’s service is akin to concierge or membership health care, having someone else do the taxes, and having Starbucks make the coffee. One might feel that it costs a bit more at the time; however, as their successful customers get these better services, they will realize that it saves a lot of time.

Matt himself is a seasoned entrepreneur who has helped to scale disruptive consumer brands (such as RedBox and Primo Water) across the country and beyond. He saw how homeowners lacked a reliable and comprehensive service that offered peace of mind. “Why can’t I just have a single point of contact, like a chief of staff for my house?” he asked. This question fueled the creation of Exhale, where trust and expertise are at the core of the business. The company’s model aims to relieve homeowners of the dreaded ‘honey-do’ list, allowing them to spend more time on what truly matters - whether it’s attending a soccer game with their kids or simply enjoying a stress-free weekend.

The service’s efficiency is especially highlighted due to its rapid response times. Matt recounts an experience: “One Saturday morning, a client noticed a broken sprinkler in his yard. He called his Home Manager, and within two hours, a landscaper was fixing it. That’s the power of our model - we know our clients and their homes so well that we can address issues almost instantly.”

The Exhale experience includes a 12-month maintenance plan customized for each home, with all services scheduled and executed on autopilot. From routine cleaning and inspections to one-off repairs and improvements, Exhale handles everything, so homeowners don’t have to. This proactive approach ensures that maintenance issues are addressed before they become costly problems, all while providing transparent, upfront pricing. Additionally, their clients could call the same Home Manager, in case they need an on-demand job.

“Technology today offers a company like ours the ability to manage all home services under one umbrella,” Matt explains. This tech-enabled approach, combined with Exhale’s commitment to trust and quality, sets them apart in a field that has long been plagued by inefficiencies and transactional relationships. In a world where DIY skills are dwindling and homes are becoming more complex, Exhale steps in as the expert homeowners can rely on.

Trust is at the core of Exhale’s philosophy. As Matt points out, the trust quotient in in-home services has plummeted, leaving homeowners skeptical of the quality and reliability of the services they receive. Exhale aims to rebuild that trust by offering guaranteed service quality and a commitment to getting the job done right - or making it right. This trust extends to Exhale’s innovative offerings, such as their ‘Guardian Care’ service, which provides regular home checks while homeowners are away.

Exhale’s vision doesn’t stop at offering unparalleled service. The founder of the company is keenly aware of the potential in the home services market. With the average spend on high-end homes often underestimated, Exhale’s comprehensive service offering taps into an often-overlooked opportunity. Their membership fee of $199 a month is a small price to pay for the peace of mind and convenience that Exhale provides. The company’s strong foundation of trust is bolstered by providing a full-service history report, giving peace of mind that there are no skeletons in the trunk. Its real estate support services further solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

Over 120 vendors work with Exhale for a few main reasons: they focus only on higher-end homes, have zero cost to acquire those customers, and even handle the billing and customer service. This allows them to be the best landscaper or plumber, while Exhale focuses on marketing, relationships and building an incredible consumer experience. A vendor of theirs attests to it, stating, “Casual Elegance Designs partners with Exhale at Home because their professionalism and integrity perfectly align with our values. Projects with Exhale at Home are managed just as we handle all our endeavors - with luxurious, professional, excellent communication every step of the way.”

With a bold approach and a clear vision, Exhale is poised to reshape the way homeowners manage their properties and, in the process, save them time, give them peace of mind, and flip the concept of home management on its head.

