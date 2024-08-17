SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 17, 2024.



OKX Wallet Adds dappOS to its Web3 Giveaway Platform

OKX Wallet announces the addition of dappOS to its Web3 Giveaway Platform, offering users a chance to win from a substantial reward pool.

Key Highlights:

dappOS joins OKX Wallet's Web3 Giveaway Platform

60,000 USDT reward pool with an additional 20% bonus

Campaign period: August 15, 2024, 09:00 to August 28, 2024, 09:00



dappOS is an intent execution network that empowers chains and dApps to become intent-centric, creating a two-sided marketplace that transforms user intents into on-chain outcomes.

OKX Wallet's Giveaway feature helps partner projects attract new users and increase popularity. Users can complete project-specific quests for a chance to earn airdrops. Participation is easy - simply select the Giveaway button or banner on the OKX Wallet homepage.

OKX continues to expand its ecosystem, launching about three trending projects weekly on its Giveaway Platform. Users are encouraged to explore these campaigns to discover new opportunities in the Web3 space.

Projects interested in participating must integrate with OKX Wallet on both mobile app and extension. OKX welcomes projects to offer enticing rewards for users and does not charge cooperation fees. For more information about OKX Wallet and its Giveaway Platform, please visit https://www.okx.com/web3/giveaway

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com