Steelworkers: U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to double duties on Canadian softwood lumber is pure protectionism

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is calling out the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to double duties on Canadian softwood lumber.



“The decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce to almost double the current duties and tariffs of Canadian Softwood Lumber products is nothing more than pure U.S. protectionism,” said Jeff Bromley, USW Wood Council Chair.

“The ongoing escalation in duties and tariffs on Canadian products entering the U.S., while many other countries – mainly from Europe – enjoy free and unfettered access to U.S. markets, is not only unfair but also contradicts the spirit of the Canada-U.S. trade relationship, where most goods and resources between the two countries flow free of duties and tariffs.”

The USW asserts that these increases are nothing more than the U.S. Softwood Lumber Lobby trying to artificially raise lumber prices.

“The current price of the commodity is in a low cycle, so they want to hamper the Canadian supply in hopes of a price rebound. It won’t work and it’s shallow economics,” said Bromley.

“The baseless claim that our industry is subsidized is ridiculous. Our workers earn much more in wages and benefits than the largely non-unionized workforce in the U.S., and our fibre costs are substantially higher. In Canada, our public resources benefit workers, communities and First Nations, something I don’t see in the U.S., where land barons seem more focused on artificially enriching their competitiveness.”

Since 2017 the Canadian Forest Industry has paid over $9 billion in duties and tariffs.

“At some point, the U.S. Softwood Lumber Lobby is going to want a deal to get their hands on that money,” said Bromley.

In the meantime, Canadian forestry workers suffer layoffs because of these unfair duties and tariffs.

About the USW:

The USW represents over 14,000 workers in Canada’s forest industry and 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

