STLA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Stellantis N.V. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis" or "the Company") (NYSE: STLA) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stellantis securities between February 15, 2024, and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/STLA .

The Complaint alleges that Stellantis issued a press release on July 25, 2024, announcing its financial results for the first half of 2024 and reported a steep drop in earnings that fell below forecasts, citing weak margins and high inventory at its U.S. operations. In addition, the Complaint alleges that Stellantis’s Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares indicated that the Company was ready to dispose of underperforming brands in its portfolio, while Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight disclosed the need to take “decisive actions to address operational challenges” in North America, including reducing production and prices for the Company’s vehicles. The lawsuit claims that following this news, Stellantis’s stock price fell over 7% the same day.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Stellantis you have until October 15, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

