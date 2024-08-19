19th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|16th August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|3,206
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|695.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|706.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|699.6507
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|699.6507
|3,206
|695.00
|706.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|16 August 2024 10:50:42
|242
|695.00
|XLON
|00293156372TRLO1
|16 August 2024 10:50:42
|120
|695.00
|XLON
|00293156373TRLO1
|16 August 2024 10:50:42
|1,209
|695.00
|XLON
|00293156374TRLO1
|16 August 2024 14:43:36
|130
|701.00
|XLON
|00293168908TRLO1
|16 August 2024 14:43:48
|30
|702.00
|XLON
|00293168912TRLO1
|16 August 2024 15:36:24
|79
|705.00
|XLON
|00293171570TRLO1
|16 August 2024 15:36:26
|120
|704.00
|XLON
|00293171585TRLO1
|16 August 2024 15:36:26
|600
|704.00
|XLON
|00293171586TRLO1
|16 August 2024 15:45:28
|86
|705.00
|XLON
|00293172167TRLO1
|16 August 2024 15:54:53
|123
|704.00
|XLON
|00293172686TRLO1
|16 August 2024 15:57:44
|203
|706.00
|XLON
|00293172916TRLO1
|16 August 2024 15:57:44
|37
|706.00
|XLON
|00293172917TRLO1
|16 August 2024 15:57:46
|227
|704.00
|XLON
|00293172927TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970