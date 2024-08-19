LifeWallet Announces a New Pharmaceutical Antitrust Settlement Totaling $3.1 Million

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, Inc. d/b/a LifeWallet (NASDAQ: LIFW) (“LifeWallet” or “the Company”) announces a new pharmaceutical antitrust settlement in the amount of $3.1 million.



Company also announces a drive to secure agreements with health plans, property & casualty insurers, attorneys, and healthcare providers, including hospital systems

This subscription licensing is expected to generate revenue through fees charged on savings from unnecessary Medicare secondary payments

This is all part of LifeWallet’s clearinghouse system, through its exclusive healthcare partnership with Palantir Technologies, Inc.



Details of the Settlement

MSP Recovery Law Firm LLC, acting on behalf of LifeWallet, alleged that the manufacturer had increased the price of a drug in violation of antitrust laws. The settlement is in the amount of $3.1 million, which is expected to be collected in the third quarter of 2024.

As part of LifeWallet’s owned claims portfolio, the Company has claims against pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers based on allegations of defective products or anti-competitive pricing. LifeWallet has ongoing claims against multiple manufacturers.

LifeWallet is also currently in negotiations with multiple other property & casualty (P&C) insurers to resolve claims as well as negotiating with other product manufacturers on both pharmaceutical products as well as medical device cases. LifeWallet notes these settlements are not a guarantee that LifeWallet’s portfolio of assigned claims (owed by other Primary Payers1 and manufacturers) can be settled with the same or similar terms.

LifeWallet/Palantir Clearinghouse Solution

LifeWallet has implemented a drive to secure agreements with health plans, property and casualty insurers, attorneys, and healthcare providers, including hospital systems. This subscription licensing is expected to generate revenue through fees charged on savings from unnecessary Medicare secondary payments. This is all part of LifeWallet’s clearinghouse system, through its exclusive healthcare partnership with Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), enhancing LifeWallet’s Chase to Pay model. The clearinghouse solution utilizes the Palantir Foundry platform, AI tools, natural language processing, and machine learning, resulting in the development of a sophisticated data analytics system that captures and manages healthcare data.

The LifeWallet/Palantir clearinghouse builds upon previously announced initiatives (“MSP Recovery and Palantir to Transform Connectivity Across the U.S. Healthcare System”) providing real-time data driven solutions that focus on data from patients, attorneys, healthcare providers, and healthcare insurers, as well as property and casualty insurers, all designed to build an expansive repository of data that can be used to determine medical conditions as well as payer obligations.

The system was instrumental in the recent class certification in June 2024 against USAA Property and Casualty Company, exemplifying the breadth and depth of the systemic issues plaguing the healthcare system.

LifeWallet’s CEO John H. Ruiz commented, “We continue taking steps in the right direction, advancing projects that could provide a steady stream of revenue, in addition to the litigation model that oftentimes takes years to materialize.”

About LifeWallet

Founded in 2014 as MSP Recovery, LifeWallet has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries from responsible parties. LifeWallet provides comprehensive solutions for multiple industries including healthcare, legal, education, and sports NIL. For more information, visit: LIFEWALLET.COM

