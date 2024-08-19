Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 19 August 2024
Announcement no. 40/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement224,234 19,500,183
8 August 202470075.8953,123
9 August 202480076.0960,872
12 August 202470076.0053,200
13 August 202480074.0559,240
14 August 20241,00077.3577,350
15 August 202460078.3547,010
16 August 202450079.8239,910
Accumulated under the programme229,33486.7319,890,888

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

