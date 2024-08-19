|Company announcement no. 36 2024
19 August 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 33
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 33:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,867,105
|201.8068
|3,000,282,394
|12/08/2024
|115,000
|198.9631
|22,880,757
|13/08/2024
|90,000
|199.5813
|17,962,317
|14/08/2024
|70,000
|200.5067
|14,035,469
|15/08/2024
|18,326
|201.9959
|3,701,777
|16/08/2024
|25,000
|205.2555
|5,131,388
|Total accumulated over week 33
|318,326
|200.1461
|63,711,707
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|15,185,431
|201.7720
|3,063,994,101
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.76% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
