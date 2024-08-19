Company announcement no. 36 2024



























19 August 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 33

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 33:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 14,867,105 201.8068 3,000,282,394 12/08/2024 115,000 198.9631 22,880,757 13/08/2024 90,000 199.5813 17,962,317 14/08/2024 70,000 200.5067 14,035,469 15/08/2024 18,326 201.9959 3,701,777 16/08/2024 25,000 205.2555 5,131,388 Total accumulated over week 33 318,326 200.1461 63,711,707 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 15,185,431 201.7720 3,063,994,101

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.76% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

