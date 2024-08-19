Skateboarding Equipment Strategic Business Report 2024: Growing Popularity Post Olympics Inclusion, Collaborations between Brands and Shops Driving Sales

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skateboarding Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Skateboarding Equipment is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the skateboarding equipment market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing popularity of skateboarding as a sport, especially following its inclusion in the Olympics. This has heightened visibility and interest, particularly among younger demographics. Technological advancements, such as the development of more durable and high-performance materials, are also propelling market growth by offering products that appeal to both professional skaters and hobbyists. The rise of e-commerce platforms has made skateboard equipment more accessible globally, allowing consumers to easily purchase a wide range of products.

Additionally, the cultural influence of skateboarding, perpetuated by media, fashion, and social platforms, continues to inspire new enthusiasts. Finally, the growing emphasis on outdoor activities and personal fitness has led to increased participation in skateboarding, further bolstering demand for high-quality equipment. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic expansion of the skateboarding equipment market, catering to a diverse and evolving consumer base.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Skateboards segment, which is expected to reach US$594.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.8%. The Skateboarding Footwear segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $276.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $237.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Skateboarding Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Urban Skate Parks Propels Growth

Increasing Popularity of Extreme Sports Generates Demand

Youth Culture and Lifestyle Trends Strengthen Business Case for Skateboarding

Technological Innovations in Skateboard Design Spur Market Growth

Rising E-commerce Platforms Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Eco-friendly Materials and Sustainable Practices Gain Traction

Expansion of Skateboarding Competitions and Events Boosts Participation

Collaborations between Brands and Skate Shops Drive Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on Outdoor Recreational Activities Spurs Interest

Increasing Female Participation Throws Spotlight on Gender Inclusivity

