Skateboarding Equipment Strategic Business Report 2024: Growing Popularity Post Olympics Inclusion, Collaborations between Brands and Shops Driving Sales

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skateboarding Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Skateboarding Equipment is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the skateboarding equipment market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing popularity of skateboarding as a sport, especially following its inclusion in the Olympics. This has heightened visibility and interest, particularly among younger demographics. Technological advancements, such as the development of more durable and high-performance materials, are also propelling market growth by offering products that appeal to both professional skaters and hobbyists. The rise of e-commerce platforms has made skateboard equipment more accessible globally, allowing consumers to easily purchase a wide range of products.
Additionally, the cultural influence of skateboarding, perpetuated by media, fashion, and social platforms, continues to inspire new enthusiasts. Finally, the growing emphasis on outdoor activities and personal fitness has led to increased participation in skateboarding, further bolstering demand for high-quality equipment. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic expansion of the skateboarding equipment market, catering to a diverse and evolving consumer base.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Skateboarding Equipment Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Skateboarding Equipment Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Skateboards segment, which is expected to reach US$594.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.8%. The Skateboarding Footwear segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $276.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $237.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alien Workshop, Almost Skateboards, Baker Skateboards, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|289
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Skateboarding Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surge in Urban Skate Parks Propels Growth
- Increasing Popularity of Extreme Sports Generates Demand
- Youth Culture and Lifestyle Trends Strengthen Business Case for Skateboarding
- Technological Innovations in Skateboard Design Spur Market Growth
- Rising E-commerce Platforms Expand Addressable Market Opportunity
- Eco-friendly Materials and Sustainable Practices Gain Traction
- Expansion of Skateboarding Competitions and Events Boosts Participation
- Collaborations between Brands and Skate Shops Drive Sales
- Impact of COVID-19 on Outdoor Recreational Activities Spurs Interest
- Increasing Female Participation Throws Spotlight on Gender Inclusivity
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 52 Featured)
- Alien Workshop
- Almost Skateboards
- Baker Skateboards
- Birdhouse Skateboards
- Blind Skateboards
- Boardriders, Inc.
- CaliRides LLC - DBA Boosted USA
- Chocolate Skateboards
- Dirty Ghetto Kids (DGK)
- Enjoico
- Habitat Skateboards
- Sk8factory
- Skate One Corp.
- Urban Monkey
- Zero Skateboards
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpzy7m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment