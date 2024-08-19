5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Strategic Business Report 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is estimated at US$20.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 94.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 5G FWA Services segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 96.3%. The 5G FWA Hardware segment is also set to grow at 82.3% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 87.7% CAGR to reach $275.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

