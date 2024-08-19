Electric Vehicle Chargers Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Grow by $67.3 Billion by 2030 - Expansion of Ride-sharing and Fleet Electrification Drives Demand

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Chargers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vehicle Chargers is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$79.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the electric vehicle chargers market is driven by several factors. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles globally is a primary driver, as more consumers and businesses transition to sustainable transportation options.

Government incentives and regulations promoting the use of electric vehicles and the development of charging infrastructure are also crucial factors. Technological advancements that improve the efficiency and convenience of EV chargers are making them more attractive to consumers. The expansion of public charging networks by both private companies and government initiatives is enhancing the accessibility of charging stations, alleviating range anxiety and encouraging EV adoption.

Additionally, the integration of renewable energy sources with EV chargers aligns with the growing focus on sustainable energy solutions, further propelling market growth. These factors collectively ensure robust expansion in the electric vehicle chargers market, meeting the evolving demands of the EV industry and contributing to the broader goal of reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Chargers Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Electric Vehicle Chargers Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Off-Board Chargers segment, which is expected to reach US$67.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 31.4%. The On-Board Chargers segment is also set to grow at 26.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 40.5% CAGR to reach $22.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., Bolt.Earth, BP Pulse (Chargemaster Limited), and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 364 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $79.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Electric Vehicle Chargers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) Propels Demand for Chargers

Technological Innovations in Charging Infrastructure Strengthen Business Case

Expansion of Fast-charging Networks Drives Market Growth

Increasing Government Initiatives and Subsidies for EV Infrastructure Accelerate Market Dynamics

Rising Awareness of Environmental Benefits and Sustainability Generates Opportunities

Impact of Urbanization and Smart City Projects on Charging Infrastructure Drives Adoption

Consumer Preference for Convenient and Efficient Charging Solutions Sustains Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Standardization and Interoperability of Charging Stations Spurs Market

Growth of Home and Workplace Charging Solutions Expands Addressable Market

Innovations in Wireless and Inductive Charging Technologies Propel Market

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy-powered Charging Stations Enhance Market Dynamics

Expansion of Ride-sharing and Fleet Electrification Drives Demand for Chargers

Impact of Global Supply Chain Dynamics on Charging Equipment Production and Pricing

Increasing Availability of Public Charging Stations Boosts Market Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 37 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Bolt.Earth

BP Pulse (Chargemaster Limited)

E.ON UK PLC

E-Fill Electric (EFEV Charging Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

Keba AG

MENNEKES Group (eMobility)

Pod Point Limited

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Schaffner Holding AG

Schneider Electric

Servotech Power Systems

Shell

Siemens AG

The Lincoln Electric Company

Tommatech GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74ro8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment