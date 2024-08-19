Fuel Cards in Top 5 European Markets - Repsol, Cepsa, and Galp Continued their Dominance in 2023

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cards in Europe, Top 5 Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fleet card volumes made up half of the fuel card volumes in the top five European countries in 2023.



Fuel Cards in Top 5 European Countries is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2028, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Top 5 European Countries



Market Highlights

The total number of service stations in France decreased by 0.4% during 2022- 23, from 11,078 to 11,039.

Fuel card volumes will decrease at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% during 2024- 28, reaching 11.1 billion liters in 2028.

Fleet card volumes increased by 7% annually in 2023, from 2.6 billion liters to 2.8 billion liters.

In 2023, the top three fuel card operators-Repsol, Cepsa, and Galp-made up 84.9% of fuel card volumes.

All Star remained the fuel card market leader in 2023, retaining its market share of 23.9% from 2022. Clients are drawn to its large domestic acceptance network.

