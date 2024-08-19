Monkeypox Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monkeypox - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Monkeypox, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Monkeypox market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Monkeypox market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Monkeypox market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Monkeypox market size from 2020 to 2034 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Monkeypox treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Monkeypox, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Monkeypox epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Monkeypox are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Monkeypox market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Monkeypox market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Monkeypox market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

Companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Monkeypox R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

The major players are involved in developing therapies for Monkeypox. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Monkeypox market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Monkeypox

This in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2020-2034

Monkeypox Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Monkeypox Pipeline Analysis

Monkeypox Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Monkeypox Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Monkeypox Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Monkeypox Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Questions

Market Insights:

What was the Monkeypox market share (%) distribution in 2020 and how it would look like in 2034?

What would be the Monkeypox total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2024-2034)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Monkeypox market size during the forecast period (2024-2034)?

At what CAGR, the Monkeypox market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2034)?

What would be the Monkeypox market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2034)?

What would be the Monkeypox market growth till 2032, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2034?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology Insights:

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Monkeypox?

What is the historical Monkeypox patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Monkeypox in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Monkeypox?

Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Monkeypox during the forecast period (2020-2034)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2034)?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for the Monkeypox treatment, along with the approved therapy?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Monkeypox in the USA, Europe, and Japan?

What are the Monkeypox marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy, etc.?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Monkeypox?

How many therapies are developed by each company for Monkeypox treatment?

How many are emerging therapies in mid-stage, and late stage of development for Monkeypox treatment?

What are the key collaborations (Industry - Industry, Industry - Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Monkeypox therapies?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Monkeypox and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Monkeypox?

What are the global historical and forecasted market of Monkeypox?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sb886i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.