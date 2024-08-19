Data Center Construction Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Governments Worldwide Boost Data Center Investments with Tax Incentives and Green Initiatives

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 61.84 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 113.62 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.67%

The global data center construction market is experiencing robust growth across different regions, driven by escalating demand for data infrastructure and services. In North America, prominent construction contractors such as AECOM, Arup, and Jacobs Turner Construction are capitalizing on the burgeoning data center construction market, supported by the expansion efforts of major colocation operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, and CyrusOne.

In addition, hyperscale giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft are aggressively expanding their footprint, particularly in regions such as Northern Virginia and Texas, stimulating further construction activity. New entrants such as Corscale Data Centers and Skybox Datacenters are also making significant strides, intensifying competition and fostering innovation in the data center construction market.

Latin America presents a dynamic landscape with established players and emerging contenders. Construction contractors such as AECOM and Afonso Franca Engenharia are the leading key projects, while colocation operators such as Ascenty and ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) are spearheading the development of multiple data center facilities. Supporting infrastructure vendors such as ABB and Vertiv is crucial to facilitating construction activities and ensuring efficient regional operations. The entry of new players, such as Layer 9 Data Centers and CloudHQ, further enriches the competitive environment, signaling market disruption and expansion opportunities.

The convergence of sustainability, 5G, cloud adoption, and government support underscores a global push toward connectivity and innovation as data centers evolve to meet the demands of an increasingly interconnected world. Globally, data centers are shifting towards renewable energy sources, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts data centers will consume 8% of global energy by 2030.

The deployment of 5G networks drives the demand for edge data centers, enabling low-latency services and real-time decision-making across industries and supporting the data center construction market growth. Governments worldwide offer tax incentives and policies to attract data center investments. For instance, European governments prioritize compliance with regulations like GDPR and provide incentives for green initiatives to attract data center projects.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Regarding investment, the North American region leads the global data center construction market with consistent yearly growth. From 2020 to 2029, North America has been witnessing a significant increase in investment, with a CAGR of 11.75%. North America, particularly North Virginia, is the epitome of data center development, boasting the highest concentration of facilities globally.

Locations such as Loudoun County in Virginia, Texas, California, Arizona, Illinois, Georgia, Oregon, and New York/New Jersey are the key hotspots, attracting major colocation and hyperscale operators. Strong connectivity, renewable energy options, and tax incentives contribute to their appeal. While North Virginia leads, other regions such as Texas, Arizona, and Georgia are witnessing significant growth, driven by hyperscale demand and favorable business environments.

While North America remains the dominant player in terms of investment, the APAC region emerges as a key emerging data center construction market, experiencing substantial growth in investment during the forecast period. With a CAGR of 10.28%, APAC showcases robust development driven by countries such as China, India, and Singapore. Adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and increasing investments from data center operators contribute to the region's growth trajectory. Additionally, Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia stand out as significant investors, with anticipated acceleration in investments in the coming years.

In terms of area and power capacity, North America maintains its lead in the data center construction market, showcasing steady growth, while other regions such as Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa demonstrate noteworthy expansion. Latin America, for instance, shows promising growth in terms of area and power capacity, indicating a rising demand for data center infrastructure in the region. Similarly, the Middle East and Africa witness substantial growth in power capacity, driven by investments in smart cities, sustainable energy resources, and government initiatives.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the growth rate of the global data center construction market?

How big is the data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center construction market by 2029?

What are the key trends in the data center construction market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center construction market by 2029?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1201 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $61.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $113.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Daikin Applied

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Siemens

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Mercury

Red Engineering

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Turner & Townsend

Other Data Center Contractors

AlfaTech

Atkins

Aurecon

Basler & Hofmann

Black & Veatch

BlueScope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

CallisonRTKL

Cap Ingelec

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

COWI

DC PRO Engineering

Dornan

Edarat Group

Ehvert

EMCOR Group

EllisDon

EYP MCF

Gensler

Fluor Corporation

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

ISG

JE Dunn Construction

Kirby Group Engineering

kW Engineering

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

McLaren Construction Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

PM Group

Quark

Rosendin

Royal HaskoningDHV

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Sturgeon Electric Company

Structure Tone

Sweco

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

Urbacon

Key Data Center Operators

21Vianet Group (VNET)

Amazon Web Services

Apple

China Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Operators

3data

AdaniConneX

Africa Data Centres

AirTrunk

Aligned Data Centers

American Tower

AQ Compute

Aruba

Ascenty

AtlasEdge

atNorth

AT TOKYO

Big Data Exchange

Bulk Infrastructure

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile

Chindata

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies

Data4

DataBank

DC BLOX

Digital Edge DC

Digital Parks Africa

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

Edge Centres

EdgeUno

Element Critical

ePLDT

eStruxture Data Centers

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Huawei Technologies

IXcellerate

Hyperco

KDDI (Telehouse)

Keppel Data Centres

Khazna Data Centers

LG Uplus

maincubes one

MainOne (Equinix)

Milicom (Tigo)

Nabiax

Nautilus Data Technologies

NEXTDC

NTT DATA

ODATA

Open Access Data Centres

Orange Business Services

OVHcloud

Pi Datacenters

Prime Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group

Proximity Data Centres

Pure Data Centres Group

QTS Realty Trust

Raxio Data Centres

Rostelecom Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

Skybox Datacenters

SpaceDC

Stream Data Centers

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Tenglong Holdings Group

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Telecom Italia Sparkle

TierPoint

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

VNET

Wingu

YTL Data Center

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants

Agility

AUBix

Cloudoon

ClusterPower

Corscale Data Centers

Crane Data Centers

Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)

Data Center First

DHAmericas

Edged Energy

Evolution Data Centres

Form8tion Data Centers (Thor Equities)

Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)

Gaw Capital

Global Technical Realty

Goodman

Kasi Cloud

Layer 9 Data Centers

Quantum Loophole

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Regal Orion

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Stratus DC Management

Surfix Data Center

YCO Cloud

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

