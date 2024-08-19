ANEW MEDICAL, INC. Appoints New CFO

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (“ANEW” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WENA) a U.S.-based biotechnology company focused on developing cell and gene-based treatments for aging, and age-related diseases, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey LeBlanc as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing the interim CFO, Edward Cong Wang who was the former CFO of Redwoods Acquisition Corp into which ANEW merged.



“Jeff LeBlanc is a highly experienced senior executive, and we are absolutely delighted to welcome him to our team,” commented, Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ANEW. “Jeff has over 20 years of experience in managing financial operations, launching new ventures and achieving successful exits. Earlier in his career, Jeff served in investment roles at Greenlight Capital and GE Capital, after having started his career at McKinsey and Co following his graduation from MIT with a BS in Chemical Engineering and subsequently an MBA from Harvard Business School.”

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC.

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ: WENA), a biopharmaceutical company specializes in the development of patented, novel disease-modifying technologies targeting the brain and central nervous system (CNS) that are seen as key developments in treating neurodegenerative and age-related disorders. The Company obtained exclusive worldwide rights to platform technologies and knowhow to develop cutting edge protein, gene and cell therapies to treat age-related pathologies such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, multiple sclerosis and rare neurodegenerative diseases. ANEW’s current portfolio consists of its proprietary gene therapy program using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and diagnostics. Other assets include clinical-stage programs involving antibody biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, and drug delivery via a needle-free dry powder jet autoinjector called NanojectTM. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

