3 Dimensional Reconstruction Technology Market to Reach $4.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " 3 Dimensional Reconstruction Technology Market by Component (Software and Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), and Application (Education, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Construction & Architecture, Government & Public Safety and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the 3 dimensional reconstruction technology market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global 3D reconstruction technology market is growing due to rise in integration of AR and VR technology, rise in demand for 3D modeling in construction and architecture and increasing demand in entertainment and media. However, high initial development cost and data security and privacy concerns act as restraints for the 3D reconstruction technology market. In addition, the emergence of the metaverse will provide ample opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 $4.0 Billion CAGR 10.6% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Component, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in integration of AR and VR technology Rise in demand for 3D modeling in construction and architecture

Increasing demand in entertainment and media Opportunities The emergence of the metaverse Restraint High initial development cost Data security and privacy concerns

The software segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on the component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to its inherent benefits, as 3D reconstruction software improves accuracy while planning, simulating, and supervising medical procedures. 3D scanning has the potential to be useful in a wide range of applications.

The large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on the enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2023. In numerous instances, getting a 3D model of manufacturing machinery and the floor that may be used to display Digital Twin models is advantageous. Current 3D reconstruction solutions use high-end sensors, increasing the expense of the 3D scanning process and creating a barrier for SME manufacturers that large businesses can overcome, hence improving large enterprises' market expansion.

The cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on the deployment, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to its inherent benefits, such as scalability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of implementation. Cloud-based solutions enable organizations to access communication services and data seamlessly, anytime, and anywhere, using any device, providing convenience and accessibility.

The customer relationship management services (CRM) segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on the application, the customer relationship management services (CRM) segment held the highest market share in 2023. 3D reconstruction can be used for 3D surface prototyping of an object, which aids in the diagnosis of wear in machining tools, measurement of the contact area between workpieces and milling cutters, real-time monitoring of a rail/wheel system, and non-destructive testing of cracks within machine parts.

North America held the highest market share in 2023

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, and is expected to boost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. Well-developed infrastructure is accelerating the adoption of the most recent technologies, including 3D reconstruction technology in North America.

Major Industry Players: -

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems

EOS imaging

Intel Corporation

Agisoft, LLC

Photomodeler Technologies

General Electric Company

Vi3Dim Technologies

Quorum Technologies Inc.

Faro Technologies Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global 3D reconstruction technology market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development:

On April 2024, Spare Parts 3D (SP3D) launched ‘Théia’, a new solution for converting 2D technical drawings into 3D models. Developed through a three-year R&D collaboration, Théia enhances DigiPART’s capabilities, facilitating spare parts identification and sourcing for additive manufacturing. The technology combines AI and computer vision advancements to streamline spare parts digitization, democratizing access to digital passports and additive manufacturing.

On April 2021, Inpixon acquired a suite of augmented reality (AR) , computer vision, localization, navigation, mapping, and 3D reconstruction technologies, including patents, trademarks, software and related intellectual property, from Visualix. The solutions leverage patent-pending technologies and a smartphone’s camera and on-board sensors to create 3D models of indoor spaces; position the user on a map with centimeter-level accuracy.

On August 2021, 3DHISTECH launched 3DView, a software application that prepares 3D reconstructions of 2D serial sections. It is also capable of displaying microCT images in 3D (VOL/VGI format)

