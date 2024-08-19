Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) Announces New Publication on CoMMpass℠ Study in Nature Genetics Defining Distinct Subtypes of Multiple Myeloma and High-Risk Genetic Markers

This MMRF-led collaborative initiative is the largest single sequencing study of multiple myeloma patients to date

CoMMpass findings provide an unprecedented, clearer definition of patients at highest risk of rapid disease progression and identification of actionable therapeutic targets

Data demonstrate that patients often transition to a high-risk subtype at progression



NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) announced today a new publication on the CoMMpassSM study in Nature Genetics that defines distinct subtypes and identifies high-risk genetic markers of multiple myeloma. These CoMMpass data represent the largest and most complete clinical and molecular dataset in multiple myeloma.

“Despite efforts to understand the molecular basis of multiple myeloma, predicting patient outcomes and identifying high-risk patients has remained a challenge,” said Sagar Lonial, M.D., FACP, lead author and Chief Medical Officer at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and Professor and Chair, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine. “This research is another example of how CoMMpass – by offering an unparalleled genomic map of multiple myeloma – answers key questions about the disease and enables us to improve how we treat patients.”

The CoMMpass study united 76 clinical sites across four countries, enrolling 1,143 multiple myeloma patients and studying them for at least eight years after diagnosis. CoMMpass is one of few studies to enroll patients that reflect the United States population, with a self-reported ancestry of 80.6% Caucasian and 17.5% Black; this enables important research into causes of the significantly increased incidence of myeloma in the Black community.

"We recognized the critical need for comprehensive longitudinal data to truly understand the natural history of multiple myeloma, especially in a real-world setting where such data is scarce,” said Michael Andreini, President and CEO of MMRF. “As an organization that’s spent more than 25 years fiercely committed to changing the trajectory of multiple myeloma, we were the only ones positioned to build a truly collaborative initiative that could unite the multiple myeloma community and deliver the scale necessary to produce these types of scientific findings. We’re grateful to the clinical investigators at all the sites, and especially the patients who helped us accelerate this important research.”

The collaborative research, led by investigators from MMRF, Emory University, and the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), comprehensively describes the subtypes of multiple myeloma, identifying a high-risk patient population that is associated with a median survival of less than two years versus the average survival rate that exceeds eight years. Of those with additional genomic data at disease progression, just over 25% transitioned to a rapid growth high-risk category and then had worse outcomes, with a median survival of only 88 days.

“The data show that advanced molecular diagnostics, using whole genome and RNA sequencing, were found to be better predictors of disease behavior than current staging systems,” said Jonathan Keats, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Director of Bioinformatics and Collaborative Sequencing Center at TGen, and a senior author on the paper. “With a better understanding of the primary molecular features driving different subtypes of multiple myeloma and the identification of high-risk patients at both diagnosis and progression, we have an understanding of targets and pathways that will inform efforts to optimize the treatment of all multiple myeloma patients.”

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer in the U.S., with 35,750 new cases and 12,590 deaths estimated to occur this year. New targeted agents and therapies have resulted in better outcomes, but most multiple myeloma patients eventually relapse.

About CoMMpass SM

The MMRF CoMMpass study is a collaboration with clinical centers and patients with active multiple myeloma, who enrolled at diagnosis and were followed for at least eight years. The study maps patients’ tumor genomic profile to clinical outcomes with the goal of developing a more complete understanding of both disease biology and the patient’s response to treatments. With its inclusion in more than 200 published or presented studies, CoMMpass represents the largest longitudinal genomic dataset in multiple myeloma and has led to groundbreaking discoveries that have transformed how researchers understand the biology of the disease. The MMRF continues to support the use of this resource and makes the CoMMpass data available to other researchers globally.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches, and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has committed over $600 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.

