Tivola Games and MACK Magic Unveil ‘Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions’, an All-New Kart Racing Game Based on the Major Motion Picture, Featuring the Mascots of Europa-Park, Coming Summer 2025

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tivola Games —an international developer of family-friendly video games—in partnership with Europa-Park and MACK Magic, is delighted to announce Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX - Racing Champions, an undeniably adorable kart racing game based on the major motion picture GRAND PRIX OF EUROPE , a co-production by MACK Magic and Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany, coming to PC and consoles in summer 2025.



Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX - Racing Champions brings the loveable Europa-Park mascots and cinema stars Ed & Edda to video game format in a fast-paced, heart-warming adventure. Joined by the film’s cast of eclectic characters, players will race across a dozen stunning racetracks set in landmark European locations. From car tune-ups and upgrades to cosmetics, players will customize their racecars to their heart’s desire while mastering power-ups and unique driver abilities and playstyles.

Key Features of Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX - Racing Champions:



Tear through exciting tracks in beautiful recreations of prestigious European landmarks

Choose from eight familiar characters, including Ed & Edda, Europa-Park’s historic mascots

Unleash unique driver abilities, skillfully wield power-ups, and customize vehicles to ensure no two races feel the same

Long-term racecar modifications and unlockable progression tune-ups ‘drive’ replayability

2-4 player split-screen mode for local multiplayer invites family fun and lifelong memories



Michael Mack is the Managing Partner of the Europa-Park Resort and operates the Mack family business in the 8th generation. As producer of the feature film and founder of the entertainment company MACK Magic, he emphasizes the meaning and the long-term strategy in producing content and building up brands: “With Tivola Games and Jumpgate, we are excited to have strong partners who believe in our Ed & Edda storyworld by bringing the beloved characters to PCs and consoles worldwide.”

Mack continued, “This will make the first feature film with the beloved Europa-Park mascots Ed & Edda more than just a movie: Together with the new associated family attraction 2025 at Europa-Park, the video game Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions and many other licensed products, it is the start of a very unique transmedia project. With our transmedia strategy, we are convinced that we will build a long-term sustainable brand with content based around our characters.”

Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX - Racing Champions launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam with language support for English, German and French.

ABOUT MACK MAGIC

MACK Magic, part of MACK One, was founded by entrepreneur and producer Michael Mack and is dedicated to creating captivating transmedia story worlds and unforgettable characters. Our focus is on creating international media and IP brands that can be experienced with all senses - from film and TV productions to publishing and licensed products, theme park attractions, and much more.

As part of the 245-year-old Mack family business, MACK Magic has a rich history in the amusement industry. The family business began by building carousels for showmen and eventually became one of the leading manufacturers of amusement rides and roller coasters in the world, known as MACK Rides. In addition, the Mack family founded and operate one of Europe's most successful amusement parks, Europa-Park, as well as other entertainment companies such as VR Coaster and MACK Animation.

Since 2019, MACK Magic has sold over 700,000 books in more than 10 countries and developed attraction-based media content that has delighted fans around the world.

Our passion lies in bringing unforgettable characters and their stories to life, developing fantastical worlds, and creating innovative and engaging experiences from these elements.

ABOUT EUROPA-PARK

With 250,000 guests initially visiting Europa-Park when it opened in 1975, the Europa-Park Resort has grown and is now one of the most visited tourist destinations in Germany with more than six million visitors a year.

More than 150 million people have visited the park since it opened its gates. With around 100 attractions and international shows, there is guaranteed fun and entertainment for the whole family on an area of 95 hectares. Europa-Park has been awarded the Golden Ticket Award eight times as the best park in the world.

Europa-Park Resort is more than just a classic theme park; it is also a renowned conference venue and a popular location for events and television productions. Thanks to the addition of Rulantica Water World and the largest interconnected hotel resort in Germany, the adventure resort has become a unique short break destination for visitors from all over the world.

Further information can be found at: www.europapark.de .

