Bandsaw Machine Market is Expected to Grow Steadily at a CAGR of 3.6%, Reach US$ 4.96 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report released by Fact.MR, the global Bandsaw Machine Market is projected to reach US$ 3.48 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2024 and 2034.



Increasing need for effective cutting technologies that promise high functionality in various applications is set to push global demand for bandsaw machines. Growing demand for energy efficiency is expected to accelerate the adoption of bandsaw machines in the automotive industry. The metal cutting industry relies heavily on high-precision equipment, including laser and water jet cutting machines, to achieve smooth, precise cuts.

Automated bandsaw machines are rarely used to cut delicate edges due to their slower speeds and lower precision. As manufacturing technology advances and PLC and robots are integrated, bandsaw machines have become a key part of the larger market for machine-cutting tools. Bandsaw machines are used with high-precision cutting equipment in the automotive, metal sheet, and other industries.

North America, East Asia, and Europe will remain key regional markets for bandsaw machines over the next ten years. Globally, among all the types as far as cutting goes, straight bandsaw machines will account for the bulk of overall sales over the next decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for bandsaw machines is forecasted to reach US$ 4.96 billion by 2034.

Global sales of bandsaw machines are projected to rise at 3.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

Sales of horizontal bandsaw machines are forecasted to reach US$ 2.89 million by 2034.

The market in the United States is expected to be valued at US$ 755.3 million in 2024.

Sales of bandsaw machines in South Korea are projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2024 and 2034.

East Asia is estimated to account for 22.7% share of the global market in 2024.

Revenue from the sales of straight bandsaw machines is projected to reach US$ 2.02 billion by 2034.



“Preference for automatic bandsaw machines to rise substantially as they improve functionality and accuracy while reducing errors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bandsaw Machine Market:

Key players in the bandsaw machine market are ADS Precision Ltd, Cobrea Bandsaw, Multicut, Prosaw Industries, Burt Group, Baileigh Industrial, Starrett, AMADA Machine Tools Co. Ltd., Mega Machine Co. Ltd., Pedrazzoli IBP, Everising Machine Co., Petra Stroji D.O.O., MEBA Metall-Bandsagemaschinen GmbH, Santec Group, Cosen Saws International Inc., ITL Industries Limited, Behringer GmbH

High Demand for Fully Automatic Bandsaws from Automotive Industry:

Bandsaw machines are widely used in the automotive and transportation industries since they provide increased functionality and accuracy while reducing errors. The automotive industry's demand for fully automatic band saws has grown rapidly due to the need to cut hard metals with precision and a perfect finish. Over the forecast period, the automotive industries in China, India, and Japan will keep growing substantially, opening up lucrative opportunities for band saw machine manufacturers.

Bandsaw Machine Industry News:

The most recent advancement for monitoring bandsaw performance indicators, the LENOX 360 system, was unveiled in June 2021 by premier bandsaw machine maker LENOX.

To expedite the transfer of processed products between stamping machines, Amada Press System Co., Ltd. introduced ARPAS in 2022. This high-speed line system consists of articulated robots and stamping servo presses.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bandsaw machine market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges details on the bandsaw machine market based on cutting type (mitre, circular, ring, straight), operation (manual, semi-automatic, fully-automatic, CNC), orientation (horizontal, vertical), and end use (automotive & transportation, construction, mining, aerospace, shipbuilding, food), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Bandsaw Machine Market Research:

By Cutting Type:

Mitre

Circular

Ring

Straight

By Operation:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully-Automatic

CNC

By Orientation:

Horizontal

Vertical

By End Use:

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Mining

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Food

