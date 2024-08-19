Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 33 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 10,900,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 167,487,500 ISK. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|13.8.2024
|12:07:06
|1,000,000
|15.150
|15,150,000
|13.8.2024
|14:18:42
|1,500,000
|15.100
|22,650,000
|14.8.2024
|13:34:43
|2,900,000
|15.125
|43,862,500
|15.8.2024
|09:54:41
|1,500,000
|15.450
|23,175,000
|15.8.2024
|14:41:00
|1,000,000
|15.400
|15,400,000
|16.8.2024
|10:49:40
|3,000,000
|15.750
|47,250,000
|Total
|10,900,000
|167,487,500
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika held 23,131,783 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 34,031,783 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.721% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 516,140,807 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.
The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is