Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 33 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 10,900,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 167,487,500 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 13.8.2024 12:07:06 1,000,000 15.150 15,150,000 13.8.2024 14:18:42 1,500,000 15.100 22,650,000 14.8.2024 13:34:43 2,900,000 15.125 43,862,500 15.8.2024 09:54:41 1,500,000 15.450 23,175,000 15.8.2024 14:41:00 1,000,000 15.400 15,400,000 16.8.2024 10:49:40 3,000,000 15.750 47,250,000 Total 10,900,000 167,487,500

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 23,131,783 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 34,031,783 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.721% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 516,140,807 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is