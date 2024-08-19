Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

| Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.

In week 33 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 10,900,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 167,487,500 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
13.8.2024 12:07:06 1,000,000  15.150  15,150,000
13.8.2024 14:18:42 1,500,000  15.100  22,650,000
14.8.2024 13:34:43 2,900,000  15.125  43,862,500
15.8.2024 09:54:41 1,500,000  15.450  23,175,000
15.8.2024 14:41:00 1,000,000  15.400  15,400,000
16.8.2024 10:49:40 3,000,000  15.750  47,250,000
Total   10,900,000   167,487,500

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 23,131,783 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 34,031,783 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.721% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 516,140,807 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is